(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca)
Stocks Storm Higher to Start September
MEG, Dell Figure Prominently
Markets in Toronto put a ribbon on a very strong week Friday, with energy and health-care issues powering the market higher.
The TSX barreled ahead 252.74 points, or 1.3%, to close Friday at 20,545.36. The gain on the week was 709 points, or 3.58%.
The Canadian dollar slid 0.49 cents to 73.52 cents U.S.
Energy was the star Friday, with MEG Energy hiking $1.32, or 5.5%, to $25.49, while Tamarack Valley Energy climbed 19 cents, or 5.2%, to $3.84.
In health-care, Chartwell Retirement Residences acquired 25 cents, or 2.4%, to $10.52, while Bausch Health Companies took on 22 cents, or 2%, to $11.50.
In consumer staples, Alimentation Couche-Tard spiked $1.70, or 2.4%, to $72.36, while George Weston grew $2.73, or 1.8%, to $152.58.
Communications settled, though, CogCommunications moving downward $1.21, or 1.8%, to $65.49, while BCE skidded 84 cents, or 1.5%, to $56.40.
Gold paled by the close, with Alamos Gold sliding 51 cents, or 2.9%, to $16.87, while Lundin Gold trailed 36 cents, or 2.2%, to $15.84.
Statistics Canada informedFriday that real gross domestic product was nearly unchanged in the second quarter, following a 0.6% rise in the first quarter.
The slowdown was attributable to continued declines in housing investment, smaller inventory accumulation, as well as slower international exports and household spending. On a monthly basis, GDP declined 0.2% in June.
The Markit Canada Purchasing Managers Index registered 48.0 in August, in contrast with a forecast of 49.2 and with last August's reading of 49.6.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange gained 4.92 points to 591.52, for a gain on the week of 10.3 points, or 1.8%.
All but two 12 TSX subgroups strengthened Friday, energy the champion, jumping 2%, health-care popping 1.8%, and consumer staples up 1.4%,
Communications stocks shed 0.3%, and gold fell 0.1%.
ON WALLSTREET
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Friday as traders weighed the latest U.S. jobs report to conclude a winning week.
The 30-stock index rolled into the weekend with a gain of 116.17 points to 34,838.08.
The S&P 500 index advanced 8.11 points to 4,515.77.
The NASDAQ index dipped 3.15 points to 14,031,82.
The S&P 500 took on 2% and the Dow was up 1% for the week. That puts them on track for their biggest weekly advance since July. The NASDAQ is up nearly 3% week to date, also on pace for its best one-week performance since July.
Investors also pored over fresh earnings reports. Database software maker MongoDB picked up 3.5%, and Dell Technologies advanced 22%, on the back of stronger-than-expected earnings reports. Shares of athletic apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica added 5% after crushing Wall Street's estimates.
The latest U.S. non-farm payrolls report showed the unemployment rate ticked higher to 3.8% in August, reaching its highest level in more than a year. Economists had expected it to remain at 3.5%.
August payrolls grew at a faster-than-expected pace, with 187,000 being added. However, job numbers first reported for June and July were revised down by a combined 110,000.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged, raising yields to 4.18% from Thursday's 4.10%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices climbed $2.26 to $85.89 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices poked ahead 90 cents to $1,966.80 U.S. an ounce.
MENAFN01092023000212011056ID1106997411
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.