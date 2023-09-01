Cardinal Makes Revelations Linked To 2019 Easter Sunday Terror Attacks

His Eminence, Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith stated that they had received information that an individual or a group by the name of 'Abu Hindh' was behind the Easter Sunday Terror Attacks.



He further stated that when evidence on 'Abu Hindh' was disclosed, one of the five judges of the Presidential Commission had questioned the witness about that name.



“The witness had said that he could not reveal the name since the media was present, and had, instead, noted down the name on a piece of paper,”

Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith said.

Questioning if an inquiry has been launched in this regard, the Archbishop revealed that his team was pursuing these documents as they intend to find out information in this regard.



Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith also raised concerns over certain missing areas in the Presidential Commission reports.



He further slammed the Sri Lankan Government for delaying justice over the 2019 Easter Sunday Terror Attacks.

The Archbishop made the remarks while addressing worshipers at an event held at St. Sebastian's Church, Katuwapitiya to place the statues of the Twelve Apostles of Jeand invoke blessings.