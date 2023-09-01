Gri North America Enabling Next Generation Sustainability Leaders

(MENAFN- 3BL) The North America region for GRI has been piloting a program that would ultimately enable a large number of students in the Sustainability field to graduate with GRI Professional Certification credentials at a substantially reduced cost. Currently in a small pilot program with two leading Sustainability schools in the Northeast and Midwest, the program is designed to provide supplemental learning opportunities for professional growth. Not embedded directly into the curriculum, this program is delivered via the GRI Academy, an on-line learning platform that offers asynchronon-demand courses and can be taken on a schedule that fits the students' needs. The program is comprised of four fundamental courses and after completing the courses, passing an on-line proctored exam is required to gain the actual GRI Professional Certification credential.
The GRI Academy offers not only a pathway to gain the GRI Certified Sustainability Professional credential, but also courses on GRI Sector Standards such as Oil & Gas and GRI Topic Standards such as Tax and Waste
As of July 2023, 517 GRI Sustainability Professional Certifications have been achieved in North America, 82.5% of which are from the US. The interest in sustainability reporting know-how and the credential's relevance in North America continue to grow with more stakeholders demanding increased transparency and accountability. Regional Sustainability and ESG reporting proficiency is strengthening as a result of these accessible courses and the certification program. Individuals in all stages of their career, from students through varimanagement levels, disciplines and industries are enrolling in the courses and certification program and increasing their value and impact in their sustainability roles. GRI Sustainability Professionals are helping their organizations take steps to strengthen their sustainability practices while enhancing their career prospects.
GRI in North America is looking to expand the pilot to include a much wider number of Sustainability schools in the coming weeks and months. In addition, GRI in North America is developing plans to expand access to this opportunity to Alumni networks as well, though no formal program is in place for this. If these opportunities sound of interest to your university, please reach out to Gina Lee at .
You can learn more about GRI Professional Certification and all the GRI courses available through the GRI Academy at . As the leading global provider of impact reporting standards, GRI remains steadfastly committed to raising the awareness and knowledge of the GRI Standards to enable organizations to report on their impacts in the economy, environment, and human rights.
MENAFN01092023007202015466ID1106996642
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.