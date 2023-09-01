Gri North America Enabling Next Generation Sustainability Leaders

The GRI Academy offers not only a pathway to gain the GRI Certified Sustainability Professional credential, but also courses on GRI Sector Standards such as Oil & Gas and GRI Topic Standards such as Tax and Waste

As of July 2023, 517 GRI Sustainability Professional Certifications have been achieved in North America, 82.5% of which are from the US. The interest in sustainability reporting know-how and the credential's relevance in North America continue to grow with more stakeholders demanding increased transparency and accountability. Regional Sustainability and ESG reporting proficiency is strengthening as a result of these accessible courses and the certification program. Individuals in all stages of their career, from students through varimanagement levels, disciplines and industries are enrolling in the courses and certification program and increasing their value and impact in their sustainability roles. GRI Sustainability Professionals are helping their organizations take steps to strengthen their sustainability practices while enhancing their career prospects.

GRI in North America is looking to expand the pilot to include a much wider number of Sustainability schools in the coming weeks and months. In addition, GRI in North America is developing plans to expand access to this opportunity to Alumni networks as well, though no formal program is in place for this. If these opportunities sound of interest to your university, please reach out to Gina Lee at .

You can learn more about GRI Professional Certification and all the GRI courses available through the GRI Academy at . As the leading global provider of impact reporting standards, GRI remains steadfastly committed to raising the awareness and knowledge of the GRI Standards to enable organizations to report on their impacts in the economy, environment, and human rights.