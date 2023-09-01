Un Official Praises Bahrain's Efforts In Combating Climate Change

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- Global Chief Heat Officer to UN Habitat Eleni Lenio Myrivili on Friday praised Bahrain's efforts in combating climate change through the (Greenest and Sustainable Cities) project.
During Myrivili's meeting with Minister of Municipal Affairs and Agriculture Wael bin Nasser Al-Mubarak, she praised Bahrain's afforestation achievements and plans to double the number of trees, in line with the UN programme aimed to protect the environment and combat climate change.
On his part, Al-Mubarak affirmed that Bahrain attaches great importance to cooperation with UN organizations regarding human settlements, in which Bahrain achieved advanced results, while highlighting Bahrain's sustainable development plans and programmes, citing the afforestation campaign that the ministry is working on. (end)
