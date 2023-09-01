Fpt Industrial's New C16 Two Stage Turbo Engine For The New Case Ih Steiger 715

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) FPT Industrial, a brand of IvGroup and the world-leading manufacturer of low environmental-impact powertrain solutions, has chosen Farm Progress Show 2023 to present its brand new C16 TST, the two-stage-turbo engine powering the new Case IH Steiger 715 flagship tractor. Celebrating its 70th anniversary, and one of the largest outdoor Farm Shows in the USA, Farm Progress Show is being held in Decatur (Illinois, USA) from 29 to 31 August 2023.
As a guest at the Case IH stand (booth 867, Northwest Quadrant), FPT Industrial will be showcasing the result of a close and intense partnership with Case IH, in order to provide the new Steiger 715 with performance increases of more than 10% in terms of power and over 6% in terms of torque compared to the previC13 TST-powered Steiger 645. The reason of this significant power and torque increase lies in the facts that Case IH Steiger customers are pulling wider and wider implements faster to increase productivity.
HEAVY-DUTY ENGINE FOR HEAVY-DUTY OPERATIONS
The most powerful Steiger ever, available in Quadtrac® configurations, the new Steiger 715 is designed to make the largest fields smaller by covering more acres per hour per day, pulling larger implements faster, delivering more power and increasing both productivity and efficiency.
Pivotal to keeping the promises made to the most demanding farmers is the new 16-liter C16 TST engine tailored for 4WD tractors.
This new top-of-the-range engine, with market leading compactness and power to weight ratio, features proven Cursor engine reliability with robust and lean design and EGR-free combustion, and has been extensively tested for more than 20,000 hours both on the bench and in the field.
In order to guarantee the increased performance required by the new Steiger 715, the new C16 TST has been reinforced in a number of aspects. The EGR-free combustion chamber was improved to allow for an increased maximum pressure up to 220 bar; intermediate cooling together with high torque availability ensures fast load response; while the 2nd generation Common Rail injection system, operating at up to 2,500 bar ensures high engine efficiency and low fluid consumption.
Last but not least, a maintenance-free aftertreatment system without DPF, as well as 600 h oil service intervals, help keep the machine's operating costs down.
The new C16 TST's tour across the continues at another Farm Progress event, the 2023 Husker Harvest Days, from 12 to 14 September, in Grand Island, Nebraska, where the new engine will again be on show at the Case IH stand.
FPT Industrial C16 Two Stage Turbo technical specifications
Certification: Stage V / Tier 4 Final
No. of cylinders / valves: 6L / 4
Injection System: Common Rail 2500 bar
Turbocharger: 2-stage
Displacement [liters]: 15.9
Rated power for Steiger 715 HP (kW) @ rpm: 715 (526) @ 2100
Max power for Steiger 715 HP (kW) @ rpm: 778 (572) @ 1900
Max torque for Steiger 715 lb-ft (Nm) @ rpm: 2401 (3255) @ 1400
ATS: HI-eSCR
FPT INDUSTRIAL'S N67 FOR THE NEW CASE IH OPTUM CVXDRIVE 340HP TRACTOR. POWERING FLAGSHIPS IS OUR MISSION
The new Steiger 715 is not the only recently launched Case IH flagship tractor to be powered by FPT Industrial. Recently unveiled, the Optum 340 CVXDrive with AFS ConnectTM puts its trust in the renowned FPT Industrial six-cylinder, 6.7 liter, Stage V N67 engine to meet the requirements of large farms and contractor businesses that need a tractor with high power-to-weight ratio and superior torque, giving it the versatility to perform an enormvariety of demanding field and road tasks with ease, from tillage and seeding to mowing and transport. Incorporating the highly effective and field-proven HI-eSCR2 emissions reduction technology, the FPT Industrial N67 also includes Automatic Productivity Management (APM) which optimizes the CVXDrive ratio and engine speed to suit power output requirements.
Engine power has been increased to 250 kW, a 9% increase in maximum power and torque compared to the previmodel, and enabling the use of larger implements or faster working speeds for increased productivity. Maximum cylinder pressure has been increased to 180 bar (+20 bar) for higher combustion efficiency, while the improved design of the pistons, water jacket and conrod bearings is ideal for higher power operations, and the high torque approach with VGT turbocharger allows for fast load response. The EGR-free combustion maximizes power, torque, transient responsiveness, and fuel efficiency.
The new high-capacity filtration system delivers best-in-class service intervals of up to 750 h for maximum uptime, while the maintenance-free after-treatment system keeps running costs at a minimum over the entire service life.
FPT Industrial N67 technical specifications
Certification: Stage V / Tier 4 Final
No. of cylinders / valves: 6L / 4
Injection System: Common Rail 1600 bar
Turbocharger: VGT
Displacement [liters]: 6.7 Rated power [kW] @ rpm: 250 @ 2200
Max power (kW): 250
Max Torque [Nm] @ rpm: 1400 @ 1500
Dry Weight [kg]: 530
Dimensions [L x W x H, mm]: 1062 x 687 x 1049
ATS: HI-eSCR2 Bore x stroke [mm]: 104 x 132
