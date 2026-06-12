AI-171 Plane Crash: Gujarat CM Pays Tribute To Vijay Rupani, Calls His Leadership 'Memorable'

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar/Ahmedabad, June 12 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday paid tribute to former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on his death anniversary, remembering his leadership, public service and contribution to the state, as political leaders across the state marked the occasion with messages of remembrance.

In a post on social media platform X, Patel said he offered his“heartfelt tribute” on the death anniversary of Rupani.

"Late Vijaybhai's gentle, sensitive and simple personality, his contribution through transparent and decisive leadership in Gujarat's development journey, as well as his work as the state president of the Gujarat BJP, will always remain memorable," he said.

BJP state president Jagdish Vishwakarma also paid tribute to Rupani on his first death anniversary, describing him as a senior leader and former state BJP president.

"His contribution in strengthening the organisation and taking Gujarat's development to new heights is unforgettable. His simplicity and public welfare works will always continue to guide us," Vishwakarma wrote.

Vijay Rupani, who served as Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2016 to 2021, died on June 12 last year in the Air India Flight AI-171 crash shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into the hostel complex of B. J. Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area, killing 241 of the 242 people on board and 19 people on the ground, according to official reports.

The crash was one of India's deadliest aviation disasters in recent years and led to widespread national mourning, with emergency teams carrying out large-scale rescue and identification operations.

The sole survivor of the aircraft was a British national, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who escaped from seat 11A.

Authorities later confirmed that DNA testing was required to identify many victims due to severe burns and impact damage, and hundreds of personnel were deployed for recovery and investigation work.

Rupani was among those killed in the incident and was later identified through DNA analysis.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) continues to probe the cause of the crash, with preliminary findings previously pointing to technical and operational factors, though a conclusion has not yet been released.

The accident also triggered longer-term changes at the crash site, with the damaged hostel complex of B.J. Medical College being earmarked for reconstruction into a larger facility as part of state government redevelopment plans following the disaster.