Could AI Use Water Needed By 1.3 Billion People By 2030? Why Data Centres Are Facing Protests

AI is driving rapid growth in data centres, raising concerns about electricity and water consumption. Studies suggest future AI infrastructure could use trillions of litres of water and large amounts of power to operate and cool servers.

Artificial Intelligence is changing the way people work, learn and communicate. From chatbots and image generators to search tools and business software, AI is becoming part of everyday life. But as the technology grows, so do concerns about its environmental impact.

In recent months, opposition to new AI data centres has emerged in parts of the United States, Canada and other countries. Residents, environmental groups and local officials have raised questions about how much electricity, water and land these facilities require.

The debate is no longer only about technology. It is increasingly becoming a discussion about resources, sustainability and long-term environmental costs.

According to a United Nations University study, the rapid growth of Artificial Intelligence is creating environmental challenges that extend far beyond carbon emissions. As AI adoption accelerates worldwide, experts warn that the technology's expanding infrastructure could place increasing pressure on essential natural resources such as electricity, water and land.

At the centre of this growth are data centres, the massive facilities that power AI systems. The report notes that global data centre electricity demand could reach around 945 terawatt-hours a year by 2030.

To put that into perspective, that is nearly three times the combined annual electricity consumption of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nigeria, countries with a total population of more than 650 million people, says the study.

But electricity is only part of the story. Running AI systems also requires large amounts of water to cool servers and prevent overheating. In addition, land is needed for power generation, transmission networks and the growing infrastructure that supports digital technologies.

Experts say that as AI becomes more widely used, its impact on energy, water and land resources will become an increasingly important environmental issue.

Why Does AI Need So Much Infrastructure?

AI systems do not operate in the cloud in a magical way. They run inside large data centres filled with powerful computer servers.

These servers perform billions of calculations every second. Whether someone is asking an AI chatbot a question, generating an image or creating a video, those requests are processed in huge facilities containing thousands of specialised chips.

Running these systems requires two key resources: electricity and cooling.

The more powerful the AI model and the more people using it, the more energy is needed to keep those servers running.

According to projections cited by the International Energy Agency, global electricity demand from data centres could rise sharply by 2030.

Some estimates suggest data centres worldwide may consume around 945 terawatt-hours of electricity annually by the end of the decade.

To understand the scale, that amount is comparable to the yearly electricity consumption of a large industrialised country.

However, it is important to note that data centres support much more than AI alone. They also power cloud computing, online banking, streaming platforms, websites, mobile applications and countless digital services used every day.

Therefore, not all projected electricity consumption can be attributed solely to AI.

One of the biggest concerns is water consumption. Computer chips generate large amounts of heat while processing data. If temperatures become too high, equipment can be damaged or performance can fall.

To prevent this, many facilities use cooling systems that require water.

Research cited by environmental organisations, including studies discussed by Earth, suggests global AI-related infrastructure could consume trillions of litres of water annually by 2030 if growth continues at its current pace.

The commonly cited figure of 9.3 trillion litres represents a future estimate rather than a current reality.

It is also worth noting that water usage varies widely depending on the location, technology and cooling methods used by individual facilities.

Is the '1.3 Billion People' Comparison Accurate?

Some reports compare projected AI water consumption with the annual water needs of approximately 1.3 billion people.

This comparison is designed to help readers understand the scale of the numbers involved.

However, such comparisons should be treated carefully because human water consumption differs greatly between countries, climates and lifestyles.

The figure should therefore be viewed as an illustration of scale rather than an exact one-to-one calculation.

Why Are Communities Protesting?

In several parts of the United States, local communities have opposed proposed data centre projects.

Residents have raised concerns about increased pressure on local water supplies, higher electricity demand, land use changes, noise from facilities and the environmental impact of large-scale construction.

Reports indicate that some planned projects have faced delays, reviews or opposition campaigns due to these concerns.

Many residents argue that communities should have a greater say in decisions that may affect local resources for decades.

One surprising finding from energy studies is that a large share of AI-related power consumption comes not during training but during daily use.

Experts often refer to this process as 'inference', the moment when users interact with AI systems.

Every prompt entered into a chatbot, every AI-generated image and every automated task requires computing power.

Individually these actions may seem small. Collectively, when millions of people use AI simultaneously, the demand becomes significant.

As AI adoption grows worldwide, this daily usage could become one of the biggest drivers of future energy demand.

What Are Technology Companies Doing?

Major technology companies are aware of the concerns.

Many firms are investing heavily in renewable energy projects, including solar and wind power. Others are developing more efficient computer chips that perform the same tasks using less electricity.

Several companies are also experimenting with alternative cooling technologies, including recycled water systems, air cooling and closed-loop cooling methods designed to reduce water consumption.

The goal is to make future data centres more sustainable while still meeting growing demand.

The answer is more complicated than a simple yes or no.

AI offers real benefits in healthcare, education, science, disaster forecasting, agriculture and business productivity. It can help optimise energy grids, reduce waste and improve resource management.

At the same time, the infrastructure needed to support AI carries environmental costs that cannot be ignored.

The challenge facing governments, technology companies and regulators is finding a balance between innovation and sustainability.

Can Technology Reduce AI's Water Use?

Experts quoted by Science Direct say there are now several new cooling systems and data centre designs that can significantly reduce the amount of water needed to run AI systems. These include more efficient cooling methods, recycled water use and advanced facility layouts.

However, these solutions are not perfect. Many are expensive, difficult to scale up quickly or still need further testing. Some may also create new environmental concerns that are not yet fully understood.

Why Governance and Transparency Matter

Technology alone will not solve the problem. While water-efficient AI infrastructure is possible, wider adoption will require stronger rules and greater transparency from technology companies.

Experts argue that governments and regulators need clear reporting standards so the public can understand how much water and energy AI systems consume.

There is also a growing call for a broader discussion about responsible AI use and whether society should become more aware of the environmental cost of its digital activities.

AI is not causing a global water or electricity crisis today. However, experts agree that rapid growth in data centre infrastructure raises legitimate questions about future resource use.

The debate is therefore not about stopping AI. It is about ensuring that the technology develops responsibly.

As AI becomes more deeply woven into daily life, the real test will be whether the world can enjoy its benefits while limiting its environmental footprint.

The choices made over the next few years may determine whether AI becomes a sustainable tool for progress or a growing strain on already stretched resources.

The Challenges That Still Remain

Researchers believe important questions remain unanswered. Although technical solutions and policy measures offer hope, there are still major gaps in knowledge about AI's long-term impact on water resources.

Experts say more research is needed to understand how future AI growth could affect communities, especially in areas already facing water shortages.

Ensuring fair access to resources while supporting technological progress is likely to be one of the biggest challenges in the years ahead.