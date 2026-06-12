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Stickyginger Wins PR Mandate For Mclaren In The Middle East, Africa And India
(MENAFN- PRovoke) UAE – Creative and PR agency StickyGinger is continuing to expand its luxury and automotive portfolio, securing the PR retainer for McLaren Middle East, Africa and India following a competitive pitch process.
Building on a growing roster of high-profile clients, StickyGinger is set to bring its communications expertise to one of the world's most iconic automotive brands, delivering impactful storytelling and culturally relevant campaigns tailored to the region.
The agency will lead on PR strategy, media relations, influencer engagement, events, and regional campaigns. The partnership aims to further elevate McLaren's presence across key MEAI markets, supporting brand visibility and engagement with both existing and new audiences.
"We are thrilled to appoint StickyGinger as our PR partner in the Middle East, Africa and India," said Lauren Dowdy, regional marketing manager, Middle East, Africa and India at McLaren Automotive. "As an agency that is known to operate at the forefront of the regional communications landscape, paired with an unmatched track record across both luxury and automotive, StickyGinger gave us the ultimate confidence in selecting them as our strategic partner.”
“We're incredibly proud to have earned McLaren's trust,” added Heba Hemdan, head of PR at StickyGinger.“McLaren is a brand built on performance, precision and pushing boundaries, qualities we also hold in as priorities within our team. Our focus will be on delivering communications and connections that command attention, create meaningful conversations and strengthen the brand's presence across the region – and we're excited to help drive the next phase of McLaren's growth across Middle East, Africa & India.”
StickyGinger will work closely with McLaren Middle East, Africa & India to support upcoming launches, drive awareness around key milestones, and deliver campaigns that reflect the brand's pioneering spirit. The focus will be on strengthening McLaren's positioning in the region through strategic storytelling, high-impact activations, and consistent engagement across media and influencer platforms.
The win reflects the agency's experience in positioning luxury brands within the region's cultural landscape, with a clear understanding of UHNWI audiences and the moments that shape influence, conversation, and automotive brand relevance across MEAI, it said.
Building on a growing roster of high-profile clients, StickyGinger is set to bring its communications expertise to one of the world's most iconic automotive brands, delivering impactful storytelling and culturally relevant campaigns tailored to the region.
The agency will lead on PR strategy, media relations, influencer engagement, events, and regional campaigns. The partnership aims to further elevate McLaren's presence across key MEAI markets, supporting brand visibility and engagement with both existing and new audiences.
"We are thrilled to appoint StickyGinger as our PR partner in the Middle East, Africa and India," said Lauren Dowdy, regional marketing manager, Middle East, Africa and India at McLaren Automotive. "As an agency that is known to operate at the forefront of the regional communications landscape, paired with an unmatched track record across both luxury and automotive, StickyGinger gave us the ultimate confidence in selecting them as our strategic partner.”
“We're incredibly proud to have earned McLaren's trust,” added Heba Hemdan, head of PR at StickyGinger.“McLaren is a brand built on performance, precision and pushing boundaries, qualities we also hold in as priorities within our team. Our focus will be on delivering communications and connections that command attention, create meaningful conversations and strengthen the brand's presence across the region – and we're excited to help drive the next phase of McLaren's growth across Middle East, Africa & India.”
StickyGinger will work closely with McLaren Middle East, Africa & India to support upcoming launches, drive awareness around key milestones, and deliver campaigns that reflect the brand's pioneering spirit. The focus will be on strengthening McLaren's positioning in the region through strategic storytelling, high-impact activations, and consistent engagement across media and influencer platforms.
The win reflects the agency's experience in positioning luxury brands within the region's cultural landscape, with a clear understanding of UHNWI audiences and the moments that shape influence, conversation, and automotive brand relevance across MEAI, it said.
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