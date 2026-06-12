Major Fire Erupts Near Medical Facilities In Afghanistan's Mazar-I-Sharif

Residents stated that the fire started in the Dasht-e Shor area near Journalist Square in the city's second district and continued burning for several hours. The cause of the incident was not immediately known.

The affected area is located near several important facilities, including medical colleges, a veterinary clinic, the former military hospital and a number of private healthcare centers. Residents said the smoke could be seen from distant parts of the city.

Videos circulating on social media showed large flames and at least one powerful explosion, which witnesses said may have been caused by stored fuel or other flammable materials. Authorities have not yet released information about casualties or the extent of the damage.

The incident is the latest in a series of major fires reported across Afghanistan in recent months. Earlier this year, a large fire at a fuel and commercial market in Kabul destroyed dozens of shops and caused significant financial losses. Emergency services faced difficulties containing the blaze because of limited firefighting equipment.

Another major fire was reported in a market area in Herat, where warehouses and commercial properties were damaged. Local officials have repeatedly warned about inadequate fire safety standards, particularly in fuel depots, industrial areas and crowded markets.

Authorities had not announced the cause of Friday's fire by the time of publication, and emergency teams were still working to bring the blaze under control. An investigation is expected to be launched once the site is secured.