Baku, Beijing Strengthen Cooperation On Food Safety

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and China have signed a number of agreements designed to expand the export of Azerbaijani food products to the Chinese market, AzerNEWS reports.

The deals were concluded during a visit to China by a delegation headed by Goshgar Tahmazli, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency, following discussions with the General Administration of Customs of China.

The two sides focused on widening access for Azerbaijani agricultural and food goods, improving the safety and efficiency of trade flows, introducing digital solutions, and strengthening the mutual recognition of certification systems.

During the visit, Tahmazli and Chinese Customs Minister Sun Meijun signed three protocols regulating the export of wild-caught fishery products, aquaculture goods, and poultry meat from Azerbaijan to China.

These agreements provide a legal basis for supplying poultry and seafood products to the Chinese market, opening new opportunities for Azerbaijani exporters and producers.

Both sides also explored the potential to increase exports of crop-based and other agricultural goods, agreeing to continue cooperation in these areas.

As part of the trip, the Azerbaijani delegation visited Chinese customs laboratories and research institutions, where they discussed cooperation in food safety technologies, scientific research, and the development of laboratory infrastructure.