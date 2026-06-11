Merz: Ukrainian European Commissioner Could Become Kyiv Representative In Brussels

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the German government made this statement during a speech in the Bundestag, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

The chancellor stated that their goal regarding Ukraine remained a just and lasting peace that also took their security interests into account. He added that this was precisely why they supported Ukraine, noting that they had done so in the past, were doing so at present, and would continue to do so for as long as necessary.

He noted that the EU has allocated a €90 billion loan to Ukraine, the disbursement of which has now been unblocked, and is also increasing pressure on Russia.“We are taking tougher action against Russia's shadow fleet and are now beginning work on the 21st package of sanctions,” said Merz.

He also reiterated his position on Ukraine's future within the European community. "Ukraine belongs to Europe. In the long term, it also belongs in the European Union,” the chancellor said.

Speaking about the“associated membership” mechanism he proposed, the German chancellor noted that it would provide for Ukraine's regular participation in the work of European institutions even before full accession to the EU.

Friedrich Merz stated that this would mean Ukraine's regular participation in meetings of the European Council and sectoral councils of ministers. He added that a Ukrainian commissioner, for the time being without a portfolio or voting rights, would serve as Kyiv's representative in Brussels, while members of the European Parliament from Ukraine, also without voting rights for now, would participate in the work of the European Parliament.

According to him, Ukraine should be integrated into specific EU policies and mechanisms as quickly as possible, but in accordance with the criteria and pace of reforms.“We would integrate Ukraine as quickly as possible-of course, strictly in accordance with the criteria and progress of reforms-into the political spheres of the European Union. This is exactly what the people of Ukraine want, and this is exactly what Europe wants. We will walk this path together,” the chancellor emphasized.

Merz also stated that lasting peace can only be achieved through negotiations involving Ukraine, Russia, the United States, and Europe.“Lasting peace can only be achieved through negotiations involving Ukraine, Russia, the United States of America, and Europe. Otherwise, it will be impossible,” he said.

Zelensky reveals details of meeting with British, French, and German leaders

As reported by Ukrinform, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz previously proposed accelerating Ukraine's accession to the EU by first granting“associate membership.” According to the German plan, the country could initially join as an“associate member,” which would allow it to participate in meetings of leaders and ministers without the right to vote.

At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine's presence in the European Union must be full and with full rights.