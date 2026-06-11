Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Temperatures Drop By 7°C Amid Storms And Rain IMD Warns Of Severe Weather

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR witnessed a dramatic weather shift as strong winds, thunderstorms, and heavy rainfall swept across the region. The sudden change has brought significant relief from the heat, with more rain forecast

Delhi-NCR experienced a sudden change in weather conditions after powerful winds and heavy rainfall swept through the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for June 12, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and widespread rain throughout the day. The weather system is being influenced by a western disturbance, cyclonic circulation over Haryana, and an associated trough, which are expected to keep conditions favorable for rainfall over the next few days.

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The recent rain has already brought noticeable relief from the intense summer heat. According to the IMD, maximum temperatures are likely to remain around 32°C, while minimum temperatures may hover near 26°C. Daytime temperatures could drop by as much as 6 to 7 degrees Celsius, while night temperatures may decline by 6 to 8 degrees over the next 48 hours. Cloudy skies and cool winds are expected to keep the weather pleasant across Delhi-NCR.

Weather experts predict that light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds will continue across Delhi-NCR through June 13 and may extend into June 14. Wind speeds are expected to range between 40 and 50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph during thunderstorms. While temperatures could gradually rise after June 15, complete clearing of the weather is unlikely. The IMD also noted that conditions remain favorable for the advancement of the southwest monsoon, while pre-monsoon activity is expected to intensify, providing continued relief from the heat.