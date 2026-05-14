403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lavrov Accuses US of Diverting Attention from Palestine Issue
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the United States of deliberately shifting international attention away from the Palestinian issue by fueling tensions in several global disputes.
Speaking in an interview with a television channel, Lavrov said that ongoing confrontations and policy moves involving Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, Greenland and Canada were diverting global focus from what he described as the central unresolved conflict in the Middle East.
"All of the efforts that are being taken right now on Venezuela, Iran, Cuba, Greenland, and now Canada ... all of these issues are moving us away from settling the most protracted, the most negative crisis in the world – that is, the crisis around Palestine," he said.
He also criticized US ideas regarding Gaza’s future, arguing that they fail to include any real pathway toward establishing an independent Palestinian state.
"I have no doubt that when plans to stir up aggression against Iran were being hatched, one of the goals was to prevent the normalization of relations between Iran and the Arab states," he said.
Lavrov further claimed that current policies are designed to block reconciliation processes and to reshape regional alignments in ways that sideline the Palestinian question.
"Now, everything is being done to ensure that reconciliation never happens ... and to pull its other Gulf neighbors into structures that, first, will not focus on resolving the Palestinian issue, and second, will force them to betray the Palestinian cause as the price for normalizing relations with Israel."
He argued that the absence of a viable Palestinian state would likely prolong instability and fuel extremism across the region for years to come.
Speaking in an interview with a television channel, Lavrov said that ongoing confrontations and policy moves involving Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, Greenland and Canada were diverting global focus from what he described as the central unresolved conflict in the Middle East.
"All of the efforts that are being taken right now on Venezuela, Iran, Cuba, Greenland, and now Canada ... all of these issues are moving us away from settling the most protracted, the most negative crisis in the world – that is, the crisis around Palestine," he said.
He also criticized US ideas regarding Gaza’s future, arguing that they fail to include any real pathway toward establishing an independent Palestinian state.
"I have no doubt that when plans to stir up aggression against Iran were being hatched, one of the goals was to prevent the normalization of relations between Iran and the Arab states," he said.
Lavrov further claimed that current policies are designed to block reconciliation processes and to reshape regional alignments in ways that sideline the Palestinian question.
"Now, everything is being done to ensure that reconciliation never happens ... and to pull its other Gulf neighbors into structures that, first, will not focus on resolving the Palestinian issue, and second, will force them to betray the Palestinian cause as the price for normalizing relations with Israel."
He argued that the absence of a viable Palestinian state would likely prolong instability and fuel extremism across the region for years to come.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment