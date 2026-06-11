Trump Touts Iran Deal In Campaign Tele-Rallies

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, June 12 (IANS) US President Donald Trump used campaign-style tele-rallies to endorse Republican candidates in Alabama and Georgia while declaring that the United States had reached an agreement with Iran that would prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Addressing Republican voters in the two southern states ahead of primary runoff elections on June 16, Trump mixed local political endorsements with national policy themes, including immigration, election security, crime and foreign affairs.

Speaking during a virtual rally for Alabama Congressman Barry Moore, who is seeking the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, Trump said an agreement with Iran had been finalised.

"We settled up with Iran. We made a great deal. There'll be no nuclear weapons. People will start coming home very soon," Trump said.

"We got everything we wanted. The big thing is there will be no nuclear weapons in Iran. That means they're not developed and not purchased," he added.

Trump returned to the issue during a separate tele-rally for Georgia Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, who is running for governor.

"I don't know if you heard, but we ended the war with Iran today and they have agreed never to have a nuclear weapon, something that we insisted on," Trump said.

"That was a 95 per cent of it," he added.

Neither tele-rally included additional details about the reported agreement.

The President's comments came as he urged Republican voters to support candidates he has endorsed in two closely watched state races.

In Alabama, Trump described Moore as "my complete and total endorsement" and called him "the best America first candidate you can imagine".

"Barry will fight for you in the Senate like no one has ever fought before," Trump said.

He praised Moore's support for border security measures, military spending and tax policies backed by the administration.

Trump also endorsed former Senator Tommy Tuberville's campaign for governor and backed John Wahl for lieutenant governor.

In Georgia, Trump offered a similarly strong endorsement of Jones.

"Burt is my complete and total endorsement for this position as governor," he said.

"He's gonna be a great governor."

Trump credited Jones with supporting his election integrity efforts and noted that he was "the first member of the Georgia Assembly to endorse me for president".

Throughout both events, Trump repeated his criticism of former President Joe Biden's immigration policies and highlighted his administration's efforts on border enforcement.

He also promoted the SAVE America Act, which he said was needed to strengthen election integrity.

Trump claimed that investment in the United States had surged under his administration, saying, "We right now have $18 trillion being invested into our country."

The tele-rallies reflected Trump's continued influence in Republican primary politics, particularly in conservative southern states where his endorsements remain highly sought after by candidates seeking statewide office.

Alabama and Georgia have become increasingly important political battlegrounds within the Republican Party, with contests in both states viewed as tests of Trump's ability to shape the next generation of Republican leadership.