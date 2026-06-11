Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Likely In 6 Districts Today

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is set for widespread rain activity on June 12 as atmospheric circulations over Andhra Pradesh influence weather patterns. The weather department has warned of thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rainfall

The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast light to moderate rainfall across several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on June 12. The weather system is being driven by atmospheric circulations positioned over coastal and southern Andhra Pradesh.

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Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds of 40-50 kmph is likely in parts of the Nilgiris, Kanyakumari, Ranipet, and Tiruvallur districts, as well as hilly regions of Coimbatore and Tirunelveli. Moderate rain with thunderstorm activity is also expected in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Vellore, Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Theni, and Tenkasi.

According to the forecast, weather conditions will remain favourable for rainfall on June 13 and June 14. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

The western ghat districts, northern Tamil Nadu, and delta regions may experience moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph. Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain alert to sudden weather changes and localized waterlogging.

Chennai is expected to witness generally cloudy skies throughout the day, with chances of light to moderate rain in some parts of the city. Daytime temperatures are likely to remain between 35°C and 36°C, while nighttime temperatures may hover around 28°C to 29°C.

The weather department has also issued a caution for fishermen. Strong winds of 40-50 kmph, occasionally touching 60 kmph, are expected along the Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and adjoining sea regions between June 12 and June 15. Similar conditions are likely over parts of the Bay of Bengal, Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep waters, and areas around the Maldives. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the affected sea zones during this period.