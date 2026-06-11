Parsons Awarded $22M Contract For Los Angeles' I-605 Multimodal Corridor Improvements

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHANTILLY, Va., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has awarded a $22 million contract amendment for multimodal improvements along the I-605 corridor in Los Angeles, which extends Parsons' existing contract for 3.5-years. These improvements are part of the Metro's Board adopted Multimodal Highway InvestmentObjectives, which will add bicycle lanes, improve sidewalks, and enhance transit access for the community. It will also provide managed lanes on I-605 and improve connectivity between freeway ramps and local streets to reduce traffic.

“For over 20 years, Parsons has long been a trusted partner to Metro and the people of Los Angeles, helping them navigate the state – and world – seamlessly,” said Mark Fialkowski, president, Infrastructure North America for Parsons.“These improvements will make it possible for residents and visitors to safely and efficiently travel the corridor regardless of their mode of transportation, highlighting Parsons' breadth of experience delivering on complex, integrated multimodal projects.”

The I-605 Corridor improvements is a partnership with Caltrans and the Gateway Cites Corridor Council of Governments. The I-605 corridor experiences high levels of congestion and these multimodal improvements will enhance safety, increase traffic flow, and improve commute times. As part of Metro's commitment to increasing mobility and moving people efficiently across the corridor, the project will also utilize managed lane solutions for further efficiency.

Parsons has more than half a century of experience designing, delivering, and protecting the infrastructure that connects our communities around the world, including roads and highways; bridges; passenger and freight rail; public transit; airports; and ports and waterways. Our experience includes more than 10,000 miles of roadways, 4,500 bridges, and more than 50 advanced traffic management system deployments that help cities and states improve safety and travel efficiency while also reducing emissions and energy costs to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.

To learn more about Parsons' road and highway solutions, visit parsons/road-highway/.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we're making an impact.

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