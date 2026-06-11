India's Mobile Data Costs Plunge 97% Since 2014 As Internet Users Cross 105 Crore

MENAFN - Live Mint) India's mobile data costs have fallen by more than 97% over the past decade, helping drive a sharp expansion in internet access and digital connectivity across the country.

The cost of 1 GB of mobile data declined to ₹7.87 in December 2025 from ₹308 in 2014, according to New India Samachar, a government publication. During the same period, internet connections increased to 105.9 crore from 25.5 crore, while mobile subscriptions rose to 127.3 crore from 90 crore.

Separately, an official government document released on Wednesday to mark 12 years of the Narendra Modi government said internet subscriptions stood at 103 crore as of December 2025, compared with around 25 crore in 2014. The document also said broadband connections increased from about 6 crore to nearly 100 crore over the same period, PTI reported.

According to New India Samachar, lower data costs have played a key role in boosting internet consumption, particularly in rural areas.

Internet access reaches a new scale

India's telecom network has expanded significantly over the past decade.

According to New India Samachar, the country had 105.9 crore internet connections as of December 2025, reflecting a four-fold increase from 2014 levels.

The expansion has been supported by improved network infrastructure, wider smartphone adoption, and affordable mobile data services.

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India's telecom infrastructure has grown rapidly alongside rising internet adoption.

According to New India Samachar, 5G services are now available in 99.6% of districts across the country. The publication also said that more than 7.22 lakh kilometres of optical fibre cable have been laid to strengthen connectivity infrastructure.

The publication noted that India now ranks second globally in terms of telecom infrastructure and internet subscriptions.

The growth of digital infrastructure has coincided with increasing use of digital services, online commerce, digital payments, and internet-based platforms.

Broadband base nears 100 crore

The government document cited by PTI said broadband connections have increased nearly 17-fold, from around 6 crore in 2014 to almost 100 crore by 2025.

The document attributed the expansion to wider connectivity and lower internet access costs, which it said have helped bring more users online and improve access to digital services.

The increase in broadband penetration comes alongside rising smartphone adoption and the rollout of high-speed mobile networks.

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The government document also cited the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's report, Estimation and Measurement of India's Digital Economy, which estimated India's digital economy at ₹31.64 lakh crore (about $402 billion) in 2022-23.

According to the report, the digital economy accounted for 11.74% of national income and could contribute close to one-fifth of national income by 2030. The report also estimated that the sector supported 14.67 million jobs in 2022-23.

Mobile exports, Aadhaar enrolments rise

The government document highlighted growth in electronics manufacturing and digital infrastructure over the past decade.

Mobile phone exports increased to ₹2.6 lakh crore from ₹1,600 crore in 2014, according to the document cited by PTI. The number of mobile manufacturing units rose to more than 300 from two during the period.

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The document also said Aadhaar enrolments crossed 144 crore, compared with 61.01 crore in 2014. In addition, 12 semiconductor manufacturing facilities have been approved, compared with none in 2014, according to PTI.