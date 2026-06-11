Copper Fox Announces Porphyry Copper Discovery And Strong Vectors Toward Core At Mineral Mountain

June 11, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: Copper Fox Metals Inc.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary, Desert Fox Mineral Mountain Co. ("Desert Fox"), are pleased to report preliminary results from diamond drillhole (DDH) MM-02-2025 at its 100% owned Mineral Mountain porphyry copper project in Arizona. DDH MM-02-2025 has confirmed the presence of a large, evolved porphyry copper-molybdenum system and intersected the outer portion of a mineralized copper shell, with multiple geological indicators suggesting increasing mineralization at depth and proximity to the core of the system. DDH MM-01-2025 intersected the "shoulder" of the system approximately 1.3 kilometers (km) southwest of DDH MM-02-2025.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "DDH MM-02-2025 intersected a classic porphyry alteration and mineralization sequence and indicates vectoring toward a potential higher-grade potassic core below that marks an important advance in our understanding of the Mineral Mountain porphyry copper system. The distribution and increase in copper-molybdenum mineralization, quartz veining, high-temperature alteration minerals, magnetite sulphidization and appearance of bornite rimming chalcopyrite at depth indicate that drilling has not yet reached the core of this large porphyry system. Intersecting the outer, lower grade part of the copper shell, together with increased molybdenum values provides clear targets for follow-up drilling and supports our view that higher-grade mineralization may lie below the current drill depth."

Highlights

Porphyry copper system confirmed, with multi-phase alteration and mineralization. DDH MM-02-2025 intersected the outer copper shell, with grades increasing downhole. Strong vectoring indicators toward a higher-grade core at depth. Significant quartz-sulphide veining and sulphide content increase with depth. Copper-molybdenum mineralization hosted in quartz veins, fractures, and disseminations in vein alteration envelopes. DDH MM-02-2025 terminated early at 1,697.35 meters (m) due to drilling conditions, leaving system open at depth. Located six mineral claims to cover extension of recently identified porphyry copper target.

The Mineral Mountain project is located in a prolific Laramide-age porphyry copper belt in Arizona, approximately 25km southwest of Rio Tinto and BHP's giant Resolution porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit and approximately 20km northeast of the recently commissioned Florence ISCR copper mine reinforces the porphyry potential of the property (Figure-1).

A schematic representation of the lithologies, alteration, approximate sulphide content, and main sulphide vein types are shown in Figure-2.

DDH MM-02-2025 can be re-entered to deepen the drillhole to test the core of the porphyry system below 1,700m and used for step-out drilling to define the lateral extent of the copper shell. The location and drill collar co-ordinates for drillholes MM-01-2025 and MM-02-2025 are shown in Figure-3 and Table-1.







Figure-1: Regional setting of the Mineral Mountain porphyry copper project on NE trending porphyry copper belt in Arizona.

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Figure-2: Schematic representation of lithologies, alteration, sulphide content and major vein types encountered in DDH MM-02-2025 . Notes: Cu=copper, Mo=molybdenum, ppm=parts per million, m=meters. True thickness/widths of mineralization are unknown. The measurements of the alteration and sulphide boundaries are approximated.

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Lithologies

DDH MM-02-2025 intersected a fine-grained granodiorite from surface to a depth of 380.09m and PreCambrian Pinal Schist from 380.09m to the end of the hole at 1,697.35m. These lithologies are intruded by a series of synchronous and post mineralization rhyolite porphyry, quartz monzonite porphyry, and quartz latite porphyry dikes of variable thickness.

Alteration

DDH MM-02-2025 intersected early potassic (hydrothermal biotite, anhydrite, magnetite veins, and K-spar envelopes) overprinted by propylitic (epidote-chlorite-actinolite) followed by strong phyllic ((quartz-sericite-pyrite or "QSP") and locally late intermediate argillic (fresh K-spar & plagioclase altered to sericite) like that observed in porphyry copper systems. Beginning at approximately 600m below surface, the drillhole intersected propylitic altered Pinal Schist to a depth of approximately 1,140m. The QSP alteration (1140-1697.35m) shows increasing pyrite content (up to 3%) coarse-grained sericite, quartz veining (up to 41%) and obliterates the original fabric of the Pinal Schist associated with increasing molybdenite and trace bornite concentrations toward the end of the hole. The localized late-stage intermediate argillic alteration is associated with a weakly mineralized "quartz eye" quartz monzonite porphyry. The drillhole is interpreted to have penetrated the outer portion of the "copper shell" and indicates vectoring toward an expected higher-grade potassic core typically seen in porphyry systems.

Analytical Results

Sampling of DDH MM-02-2025 began at a core depth of 896m within propylitic altered Pinal Schist. characterized by crackle texture, chlorite-epidote alteration envelopes, scattered thin veinlets of vuggy K-spar-quartz-chlorite-epidote-pyrite-chalcopyrite-scheelite and thin red-fluorescent calcite veinlets. Analytical results for the sampling between 896m and 1,394m have been received and returned the following metal concentrations: copper: from 12.9 to 2,032 ppm (0.203%), molybdenum: from 1.0 to 515 ppm (0.051%) and silver: from 0.1 to 4.5 ppm (Figure-2). The analytical results show an increasing trend in copper-molybdenum values at depth associated with strong phyllic alteration and quartz-chalcopyrite ± molybdenite veining.

The core interval 1,365 to 1,394m exhibits intense quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration and elevated copper, (58.9 to 2,032 ppm (0.203%), molybdenum 22.0 to 515.0 ppm (0.051%) and 0.1 to 0.9 ppm silver values. Upon receipt of all analytical results, selected samples containing elevated copper content will be analyzed for gold concentration.

Mineral Zonation

DDH MM-02-2025 exhibits progressively higher temperature sulphide mineralization and associated alteration at increasing depth in the hole. The outer portion of the porphyry system is characterized by propylitic alteration containing variable concentrations of pyrite in the core interval 600-1,140m below surface. The "pyrite shell" is interpreted to have been intersected at an estimated depth of 1,140m associated with the transition to QSP alteration.

The increase in copper content in DDH MM-02-2025 exhibits a crude correlation to transition from propylitic to QSP alteration (Figure-2). Typically, the outer copper enriched pyritic portion of a porphyry system contains low copper content in the order of 0.10%-0.20%. The central potassic core of a porphyry system at depth is typically enriched in bornite and chalcopyrite.

The increase in molybdenum concentrations in DDH MM-02-2025 show a moderate correlation to the QSP/outer potassic zone. Porphyry copper systems typically exhibit a broad, annular molybdenum "halo" that extends outward and upward from the higher copper concentrations typically observed in the inner potassic zone.

Vein Assemblages

The sulphide veins intersected in DDH MM-02-2025 displays with depth, the transition from the outer lower temperature propylitic (qtz-cal-hem veining) to the inner higher temperature potassic alteration overprinted by intense QSP alteration. The outer portion of the system exhibit abundant classic D veins (quartz- pyrite +/- chalcopyrite with distinct QSP envelopes). Chalcopyrite is the main copper sulphide with molybdenite and trace amounts of bornite appearing in the lower portions of the drillhole. The copper-molybdenum mineralization occurs primarily in quartz veins with subordinate amounts occurring on fractures and as disseminations in quartz vein alteration envelopes. The cross-cutting relationships of the veins indicate several episodes of mineralization and alteration. Photographs of Cu-Mo mineralization in DDH MM-02-2025 are shown below.







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Notes: qtz=quartz, cpy=chalcopyrite, bn=bornite, mo=molybdenite, kspar=hydrothermal potassium feldspar, hem=hematite (after magnetite), mag=magnetite, py=pyrite, epi=epidote, cal=calcite, chl=chlorite).

DDH Locations

Figure-3 shows the locations of DDH MM-02-2025, DDH MM-01-2025 and the recently located mineral claims.







Figure-3: Mineral Mountain project drillhole location map superimposed on copper-molybdenum mineralization and 400m depth slice (below surface) of the 14mrad chargeability anomaly.

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DDH Information

Table-1: Drillhole information, Mineral Mountain 2025 drilling program.