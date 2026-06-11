Principal Lecturer, Film and Media, University of Portsmouth

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John Caro is a principal lecturer in Film and Media at the University of Portsmouth. In 2001, supported by a Commonwealth Scholarship, he completed a Film and Video MFA at Toronto's York University. He has screened his short films at the Raindance and International Tel-Aviv Film Festivals and was a set decorator at Pinewood Studios, working on "Aliens" and "Full Metal Jacket". More recently he has contributed an article about British comic books to Henry Jenkins' Pop Junctions Website. In 2023 he enrolled on the Portsmouth PhD programme, developing a project on British Comics.

2002–present Principal Lecturer, University of Portsmouth



2001 York University, Film and Media MFA 1998 University of Northumbria, Media Production BA (Hons)



2022 “I suggest you don't worry about those things and just enjoy yourself": Time Travel, the Scientist and the Evolution of Narrative Conventions, The Scientist in Popular Culture: Playing God and Working Wonders

2020 Interview with Beano writer Andy Fanton, Studies in Comics 11/2 2009 Haven't you heard? They Look Like Us Now! Realism and metaphor in the new Battlestar Galactica, Channeling the Future

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