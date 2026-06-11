Bosch Focuses On Continued Growth As It Celebrates 120 Years In The United States

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sales to third parties in North America increased to $18.8 billion in 2025, up from $17.3 billion in 2024

Farmington Hills, Mich., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



All four business sectors – Mobility, Consumer Goods, Energy and Building Technology, and Industrial Technology– posted growth in North America.

Bosch now operates 20 sites with manufacturing operations across the U.S.

Company plays to its innovative strengths with new product debuts across the North American portfolio in 2025 and 2026. Globally, Bosch is planning for growth of 2 – 5 percent and an EBIT margin from operations of 4 – 6 percent for 2026.

As it continues to invest for growth in the North American region, Bosch announced its final 2025 results, achieving $18.8 billion USD (16.6 billion euros) in sales. This represents a slight year-on-year increase of approximately four percent. Despite global economic challenges, the North American market once again posted growth and continues to be a focus market for growth at Bosch – particularly in the United States. Bosch has a long-standing commitment to the U.S. and is celebrating its 120th anniversary in the country in 2026.

“Our 2025 performance demonstrates the dedication of our team in the region and the economic resilience of our market,” said Paul Thomas, president and CEO of Bosch in North America and president of Bosch Mobility Americas.“We continue to aim for the North American region to represent 20 percent of the global turnover of Bosch as part of our global 2030 strategy.”

Bosch ended the 2025 year with around 41,000 associates in North America across all its operations.

Broad manufacturing footprint across U.S. supporting operations

A major part of the commitment to the U.S. is in manufacturing, where Bosch manages 20 sites with manufacturing operations supporting all four of its business sectors: Mobility, Consumer Goods, Energy and Building Technology, and Industrial Technology. U.S. manufacturing for Bosch expanded in 2025 as the company closed a major acquisition. Bosch currently maintains manufacturing locations in Arkansas, California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Michigan, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Tennessee. In 2025, several key manufacturing milestones occurred:



Bosch Mobility launched production on a new, high-tech line in its Charleston, South Carolina, facility to produce the 10th generation of electronic stability control, known as ESP®.

Bosch Power Tools opened the $130 million USD expansion of its facility in Lincolnton, North Carolina, for the manufacturing of power tool accessories.

Prominent manufacturing locations in Norman, Oklahoma, and Wichita, Kansas, were added as Bosch Home Comfort closed a major acquisition. Construction continued for the planned $1.9 billion USD transformation of the Bosch site in Roseville, California, into a facility that produces and tests silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors with state-of-the-art processes and equipment.

AI, software and powertrain options fuel Mobility business sector

The Mobility business sector achieved $11.4 billion USD in sales in North America in 2025 as demonstrated nominal growth ($10.8 billion USD in 2024) despite market headwinds. The company continues to develop software and artificial intelligence-enabled solutions for customers tied to the needs of the local market – particularly in the United States.

In December 2025, Bosch Mobility introduced two new features showcasing AI as an enabler. The AI extension platform

“The AI extension platform helps to provide the features that consumers are looking for while also keeping an eye on vehicle affordability since it doesn't require significant shifts at the system level and in the vehicle architecture,” Thomas said.

At CES® 2026, the company debuted an AI cockpit

Bosch Mobility also debuted its software-driven comfort stop feature

The company continues to see growth in solutions to support hybrid vehicles, where the rich history and system-level expertise of Bosch in powertrain is highly applicable. Bosch Mobility integrates and modularizes a variety of components backed by development teams for both internal combustion and electrification. The company recently introduced a next-generation synchronous motor

Bosch Power Tools has introduced a series of new products across its 18V cordless, corded and accessories categories, continuing to prioritize the development of products that directly address the evolving needs of tradespeople across construction, mechanical and industrial sectors.



Most recently, it introduced 60 new products at the 2026 World of Concrete show, led by the next-generation EXPERT 18V platform that features Bosch's most advanced 18V battery technology to date and announced a major expansion into outdoor power equipment, and modular storage for the North American market. In the accessories category, Bosch Power Tools launched the world's first 8-Cutter SDS-Plus concrete drill bit

“The U.S. market will continue to be a multi-lane highway of powertrain options,” Thomas said.“We are supporting a broad range of hybrid, internal combustion, battery-electric and hydrogen solutions so that we can help our OEM customers provide consumers with options based on the vehicle use case.”

Broad new ranges of products to support Consumer Goods

The Consumer Goods business sector, comprised of Home Appliances and Bosch Power Tools, registered third-party sales of $3.5 billion USD in 2025, up from $3.4 billion USD in 2024.

Home Appliances reported strong 2025 performance, outpacing the market with a more than five percent increase in turnover. It introduced new products across its range of Bosch, Thermador and Gaggenau brands. Bosch serves the premium segment and has been the world's No. 1 dishwasher brand[iii] for 10 consecutive years. Thermador and Gaggenau anchor the luxury segment, where performance remained particularly strong in 2025.



In January 2026, the first cordless stick vacuum for the North American marke was launched. It features exclusive MicroClean Technology that can capture up to 99.9 percent of dust[iv]. The MicroClean Technology sensor detects microscopic particles, down to 0.3 microns – while the MicroClean LED Ring turns blue to confirm surfaces are clean.

Bosch introduced a new technology concept at CES® 2026 called Bosch Cook AI

Ultra-luxury brand Gaggenau revealed its Expressive Series, an entirely new built-in collection of ovens, combi-microwaves, culinary warming drawers and advanced coffee systems – as well as stunning Vario Expressive series cooling models. Reflecting German Bauhaus design principles, modern architecture and bold, sculptural forms, the series is defined by“Two frames, one circle, a piece of art” – with each element a stroke of design genius. Major portfolio shifts in Energy and Building Technology

The Energy and Building Technology business sector posted $2.5 billion USD in sales in 2025 as it underwent fundamental shifts in its portfolio. In August, Bosch closed the acquisition of the residential and light-commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) business from Johnson Controls. This significantly expanded the presence of Bosch Home Comfort in the North American market, where the brand portfolio now includes YORK®, Hitachi and more alongside the Bosch brand[v]. In October 2025, the Bosch Home Comfort Group completed another acquisition in the North American market: US Air Conditioning Distributors, LLC, which has 52 locations and almost 500 employees in California, Arizona, Utah and Idaho. The company's factory-direct sales model provides the Bosch Home Comfort Group with direct customer access. In October 2025, Bosch announced it would unify its global building technologies integrator operations At the end of June 2025, Bosch completed the sale of its security and communications technology product business, now named KEENFINITY Group, to Triton as Bosch Building Technologies focuses on its system integrator business. Industrial Technology grows despite market challenges

The Industrial Technology business sector faced continued market headwinds, posting a nominal gain in sales of $1.4 billion USD, up from $1.3 billion in 2024. The Industrial Technology business in the U.S. includes Bosch Rexroth, which has been part of the Bosch family for 25 years, and Hydraforce, which joined the Bosch family in 2023. Bosch Rexroth is expanding into new markets, including Controlled Environment Agriculture, ctrlX Automation platform optimizes growing conditions, enables precision motion control and captures data to enhance operational efficiency for growers. Rexroth also continues the development of its cryopump technology Compact Hydraulics Business Unit headquartered in the United States. Hydraforce also introduced a new proportional pressure control valve in 2025 that helps to maintain stable control at high flow in demanding hydraulic units. Bosch Group: outlook for 2026 and strategic direction

In the face of geopolitical tensions and trade barriers, the Bosch Group intends to exploit the growth prospects in its global markets with full innovative strength in the 2026 business year. The necessary upfront investments in areas of future importance are set to remain at the high level of previous years. In 2025 alone, Bosch devoted some 12 billion euros to investments in research and development and to capital expenditure. The supplier of technology and services is planning sales growth of 2 – 5 percent and an EBIT margin from operations of 4 – 6 percent for 2026. “As a global technology leader, we are committed to shaping the trends of automation, digitalization, electrification, and artificial intelligence, as this also paves the way for profitable growth in our business,” said Stefan Hartung, chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH. Despite considerable challenges, Bosch was able to achieve sales revenue of 91.0 billion euros ($102.8 billion USD) in the 2025 business year, slightly up on the previous year (2024: 90.3 billion euros). After adjusting for exchange-rate effects, this was equivalent to 4.1 percent growth. At 2 percent, the EBIT margin from operations was below the previous year's figure (2024: 3.5 percent). Necessary structural and personnel adjustments to increase future viability had a considerable negative impact on the result in the form of provisions of 2.7 billion euros. “Bosch can deliver the future – even under unfavorable conditions. 2026 will be a year of progress,” said Hartung. When it comes to innovative strength, Bosch is one of the strongest industrial companies in the world and, with around 6,300 patents in 2025, one of the most prolific patent applicants in Europe. Hartung sees the expansion of innovation leadership as a key success factor for expanding business and implementing the company's Strategy 2030. About Bosch Having established a presence in North America in 1906, today the Bosch Group employs around 38,000 associates in more than 100 locations in the North American region (as of Dec. 31, 2025). In 2025, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $18.8 billion in the U.S., Mexico and Canada in 2025. For more information visit , and . The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 413,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2025). The company generated sales of 91 billion euros in 2025. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology.

With its business activities, the company aims to use technology to help shape universal trends such as automation, digitalization, electrification, and artificial intelligence. In this context, Bosch's broad diversification across regions and industries strengthens its innovativeness and robustness. Bosch uses its proven expertise in hardware, software, and services to offer customers cross-domain solutions from a single source. It also applies its expertise in connectivity and artificial intelligence in order to develop and manufacture intelligent, user-friendly, and sustainable products. With technology that is“Invented for life,” Bosch wants to help improve quality of life and conserve natural resources. The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 500 subsidiary and regional companies in over 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. Bosch's innovative strength is key to the company's further development. Bosch employs some 82,000 associates in research and development. The company was set up in Stuttgart in 1886 by Robert Bosch (1861-1942) as“Workshop for Precision Mechanics and Electrical Engineering.” The special ownership structure of Robert Bosch GmbH guarantees the entrepreneurial freedom of the Bosch Group, making it possible for the company to plan over the long term and to undertake significant upfront investments in the safeguarding of its future. Ninety-four percent of the share capital of Robert Bosch GmbH is held by Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, a limited liability company with a charitable purpose. The remaining shares are held by Robert Bosch GmbH and by a company owned by the Bosch family. The majority of voting rights are held by Robert Bosch Industrietreuhand KG.

It is entrusted with the task of safeguarding the company's long-term existence and in particular its financial independence – in line with the mission handed down in the will of

the company's founder, Robert Bosch. Additional information is available online at , . Exchange rate: 1 EUR = 1.1297 [i] Numbers are based on a comparison with the deactivated state of the function in the same vehicle and driving maneuver

[ii] 1/2” vs. 1⁄2” Harbor Freight SDS Warrior Masonry Bit).

[iii] Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Appliances, retail volume sales 2016 - 2025.

[iv] Dust pick-up measured in Turbo mode on hard floors with crevices. Tested according to IEC 62885-4:2020/A1:2023.

[v] YORK® is a registered trademark of Johnson Controls International plc and its affiliated companies. Used under license.

Hitachi Cooling & Heating products are manufactured and sold by Bosch Home Comfort Group. Attachments



Bosch North America 2025 sales Bosch 2025 sales revenue by business sector CONTACT: Business, Corporate and Financial Topics: Alissa Cleland Bosch 248 876 1587... Business, Corporate and Financial Topics: Tim Wieland Bosch 248 876 7708... Mobility: Megan Bonelli Bosch 947 281 7062...

