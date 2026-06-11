Jagan Demands CBI Probe Into Irregularities In DSC Exam, Recruitment

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, June 11 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged large-scale irregularities in the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) exam and recruitment process and demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he said that all the facts coming to light regarding the Mega DSC for recruitment of teachers are extremely shocking.

He alleged that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's government has betrayed the trust of lakhs of candidates through scams, severely damaging the lives of talented aspirants.

The former CM claimed that such a disastrous recruitment process was never witnessed anywhere.

Stating that DSC represents the hopes and future of lakhs of youth, he said resorting to corruption and irregularities even in such a recruitment process was highly deplorable.

“If lies, deceit, betrayal, backstabbing, and scams were dressed in a shirt and pants, that would be Chandrababu Naidu,” he remarked.

Jagan Mohan Reddy reminded Chandrababu Naidu that Gen Z is watching all the irregularities.

“Remember Chandrababu, this is Gen Z. Gen Alpha is also coming. If you cause trouble instead of admitting your mistakes, cockroaches will rise,” he said.

“We are also cockroaches in the state of Andhra Pradesh,” he remarked when asked about the Janata Cockroach Party launched through an online movement after the leak of the NEET paper.

The former CM said if youth are hurt, they will take up such an approach.

YS Jagan said the issue of DSC irregularities should be highlighted in the June 12 protest 'Vennupotuku Rendellu' (two years of betrayal) planned to mark two years of TDP-led coalition government.

The YSRCP chief gave details of alleged irregularities from the question paper to recruitment and said Chandrababu Naidu's governance was laden with leaks and corruption since 1995.

“Lakhs of aspirants had worked hard for the 16,000 posts, but the process is filled with irregularities. Videos have surfaced that the posts were for sale,” he said.

He claimed that the flaw began with the Chandrababu Naidu government sidelining the DSC Convener and entrusting both question paper preparation and examination management to the SCERT Director, concentrating key responsibilities in a single authority and allegedly undermining transparency in the recruitment process.

He said details like how many had access to the question paper and how much money changed hands will come out only if a third-party agency investigates the issue. He said that the merit list was not displayed at district level, which is the norm, but was centralised in the name of an online procedure.

“Making a big mockery of the DSC, Chandrababu Government has issued GOs stating that under sports quota candidates need not write the qualifying exam and just participation is enough for the job and opened the gates to accommodate their favoured people. The participation certificates were given by TDP MLAs and MPs certifying that they participated in College, University and district-level competitions and secured jobs. On the other hand, genuine candidates and National Games gold medalists who were called for the interview did not get the job. In all, 270 persons got jobs in Sports quota without writing the qualifying exam,” he said.

The former CM claimed that while Chandrababu Naidu's governance is always found wanting when it comes to conduct of exams, YSRCP has the distinction of flawless recruitment of 1.30 lakh staff in a record time of four months from notification to issuance of job letters.

“Chandrababu is the accused in this case along with his son Lokesh, who is the Education Minister, and if he sits in judgement, there would be no justice, which is the reason why we are demanding a CBI inquiry,” he added.