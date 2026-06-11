Ananya Panday Enjoys Peaceful Getaway With Meditation, Ayurveda And Sound Therapy

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday on Thursday took to social media to share a glimpse of her peaceful four-day wellness retreat focused on relaxation, healing, and self-care.

The 'Student of the Year 2' actress revealed that her time away included meditation, morning walks in nature, Ayurvedic massages, and various holistic therapies such as sound healing, aqua therapy, and acupuncture. Ananya also mentioned spending time learning more about her body through both clinical and ayurvedic approaches, along with reading, enjoying nature, and spending quiet time to unwind.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a series of her images and wrote,“four relaxing days filled with meditation, morning walks in the green, ayurvedic massages, oxygen therapy, yummiest food, clinical + ayurvedic knowledge about my body, aqua therapy, sound therapy in the worlds largest sonorium, some cute doggies, acupuncture, my fave reading and alone time and so much more.”

In the images, Ananya could be seen striking candid and happy poses for the camera. She also gave a glimpse of the serene surroundings of the place by sharing visuals of the peaceful and calming environment where she spent her wellness retreat.

On the professional front, Ananya Panday was recently seen in the film“Chand Mera Dil,” which was directed by Vivek Soni. The film, which also starred Lakshya Lalwani, explored a love story between two college students whose relationship is tested as they step into adulthood and begin to deal with new responsibilities.

Daughter of veteran actor Chunky Panday, Ananya made her debut in 2019 with romantic comedy“Student of the Year 2.” She also appeared in“Pati Patni Aur Woh,” and“Dream Girl 2.”

On the digital front, she has received appreciation for her performances in projects like“Gehraiyaan,”“Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,”“CTRL,” and the series“Call Me Bae.” She was last seen in the role of a lawyer in the courtroom drama“Kesari Chapter 2.”