Digvijaya Singh Seeks Probe Into Fertiliser Sale Irregularities In MP

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, June 11 (IANS) Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday urged Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to order a high-level inquiry into alleged irregularities in the sale and distribution of fertilisers in the state.

In a statement, Singh alleged that farmers in several districts are being sold fertilisers such as DAP, SSP, and other complex fertilisers at prices higher than the printed Maximum Retail Price (MRP).

He claimed that complaints received from farmers and farmer organisations suggest that old stocks of fertilizers are being sold through Point of Sale (POS) machines and e-token systems at revised and higher rates.

"Farmers have complained that fertilizers available in old stock are being sold at increased prices. This is putting an additional financial burden on farmers," Singh said.

Citing an example, the Congress leader said that a 50-kg bag of fertilizer, which was earlier priced at around Rs 1,450, is reportedly being sold at some places for nearly Rs 2,100.

Singh said the matter was not only related to price escalation but also involved transparency and farmers' rights. He pointed out that under the Fertilizer (Control) Order, 1985, and the Essential Commodities Act, fertilizers cannot be sold above their printed MRP.

"Complaints of overcharging and the sale of old stock at revised rates should be investigated. Farmers who have paid excess amounts should be compensated, and those responsible should face action," he said.

Singh demanded a special statewide inquiry into fertilizer distribution and sales, district-level verification of complaints, and strict action against officials and dealers found guilty. This is the second time this week that Singh has raised the issue with the state government. On June 9, he had also written to the Chief Minister alleging black marketing of fertilizers and irregularities in their distribution.

Reiterating his concern, Singh said Madhya Pradesh's economy is largely dependent on agriculture and farmers should not be subjected to any form of exploitation, especially at a time when they are already dealing with rising input costs and market uncertainties.