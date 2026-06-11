Bradford Protest Slams Pakistan Over Human Rights Violations In Pojk

Members of the Kashmiri diaspora gathered in Bradford to stage a peaceful protest outside the Pakistani Consulate, condemning Pakistan's handling of the ongoing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and calling for greater international attention to alleged human rights violations in the region.

The demonstration brought together activists, community leaders, and concerned residents who expressed solidarity with people affected by recent events in PoJK. Protesters accused Pakistani authorities of using excessive force against peaceful civilians and criticised restrictions imposed across several areas amid growing public discontent.

Accusations of Repression and Intimidation

Holding placards and chanting slogans, participants called for an end to what they described as repression and intimidation of local communities. Demonstrators highlighted reports of civilian casualties, restrictions on movement, and limitations on freedom of expression, arguing that such measures undermine democratic values and fundamental human rights.

Calls for Accountability and Dialogue

Several speakers addressed the gathering, emphasising the concerns of Kashmiris living under Pakistani administration and urging authorities to adopt a more transparent and accountable approach. They called on Islamabad to respect democratic principles, protect civil liberties, and engage in meaningful dialogue with affected communities rather than relying on force and coercive measures.

"The voices of ordinary Kashmiris cannot be silenced through crackdowns," one speaker told the crowd, stressing the importance of peaceful engagement and political accountability. Others urged the Pakistani government to address public grievances through democratic means and ensure that those responsible for any abuses are held accountable.

Appeal for International Intervention

The protesters also appealed to the international community, including human rights organisations and democratic institutions, to closely monitor developments in the region. They called for independent scrutiny of the situation and greater support for efforts to safeguard human rights, freedom of assembly, and freedom of speech.

The demonstration concluded peacefully, with participants reaffirming their commitment to raising awareness about conditions in PoJK. Organisers said the Kashmiri diaspora would continue advocating for justice, peace, and the protection of fundamental rights, while urging global actors to play a more active role in addressing concerns over the treatment of civilians in the region.

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