403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
talabat Launches Predict & Feast, Turning Match Predictions into Vouchers Across 84,000+ Active Partners
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE, 11 June 2026: talabat, the leading everyday app in MENA, has launched Predict & Feast, an in-app prediction game running throughout the World Cup matches, giving customers a new way to engage with the tournament while earning meaningful rewards on the platform they use every day.
Available to talabat users, Predict & Feast lets fans predict the outcome of every match (Win, Loss, or Draw) directly inside the talabat app. Correct predictions earn goals, and once a user hits the goals’ milestone, a talabat voucher - redeemable across talabat’s 84,000 active partners - is automatically added to their account with no claims process and no delays. The experience is built on a progress bar that keeps fans tracking their journey from match to match, across the full tournament.
The World Cup represents a unique opportunity to bring billions of fans together through sport. Predict & Feast is talabat's way of meeting that moment, turning every match into an occasion to engage, order, and earn, without ever leaving the app.
The experience is accessible through a dedicated entry point in the talabat app's bottom navigation bar, with no additional downloads required. Users can track their predictions, monitor their points progress, and check past results through a built-in results tab.
Alvaro Martinez, Senior Director, Regional Marketing & Growth, talabat, said: "This occasion is an opportunity to bring people together, and food is always at the heart of those moments. Predict & Feast is our way of making every match day a little more exciting and a little more rewarding for our customers. This is talabat using its platform to connect people through food and sport."
Getting started takes seconds. Users open the talabat app, navigate to Predict & Feast, and submit their prediction for any available match before the window closes 15 minutes before kickoff. Correct predictions earn goals, and reaching a milestone automatically triggers a voucher delivered straight to the account.
Predict & Feast is available to all talabat users with at least one lifetime order on the platform. New users will be guided to place a first order before joining the game.
Available to talabat users, Predict & Feast lets fans predict the outcome of every match (Win, Loss, or Draw) directly inside the talabat app. Correct predictions earn goals, and once a user hits the goals’ milestone, a talabat voucher - redeemable across talabat’s 84,000 active partners - is automatically added to their account with no claims process and no delays. The experience is built on a progress bar that keeps fans tracking their journey from match to match, across the full tournament.
The World Cup represents a unique opportunity to bring billions of fans together through sport. Predict & Feast is talabat's way of meeting that moment, turning every match into an occasion to engage, order, and earn, without ever leaving the app.
The experience is accessible through a dedicated entry point in the talabat app's bottom navigation bar, with no additional downloads required. Users can track their predictions, monitor their points progress, and check past results through a built-in results tab.
Alvaro Martinez, Senior Director, Regional Marketing & Growth, talabat, said: "This occasion is an opportunity to bring people together, and food is always at the heart of those moments. Predict & Feast is our way of making every match day a little more exciting and a little more rewarding for our customers. This is talabat using its platform to connect people through food and sport."
Getting started takes seconds. Users open the talabat app, navigate to Predict & Feast, and submit their prediction for any available match before the window closes 15 minutes before kickoff. Correct predictions earn goals, and reaching a milestone automatically triggers a voucher delivered straight to the account.
Predict & Feast is available to all talabat users with at least one lifetime order on the platform. New users will be guided to place a first order before joining the game.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment