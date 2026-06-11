From Tears Of Glory To Tears Of Heartbreak: Story Behind Every FIFA World Cup Final

MENAFN - The Peninsula) #World Cup Highlights Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: From Uruguay captain Jose Nasazzi becoming the first man to lift the Jules Rimet Trophy in Montevideo in 1930 to Lionel Messi fulfilling his lifelong dream beneath the lights of Lusail Stadium in Qatar in 2022, FIFA World Cup finals have produced some of the most unforgettable moments in sporting history.

For nearly a century, the final match of the world's biggest sporting event has served as the ultimate stage for football's greatest heroes and its most painful disappointments. It has witnessed legendary triumphs, dramatic comebacks, controversial decisions, historic firsts and heartbreaking defeats that have shaped the legacy of nations and players alike.

Across 22 editions, World Cup finals have delivered stories that transcend football itself, from the silence that swept across the Maracana in 1950 and Pele's emergence as a global superstar in 1958, to Diego Maradona's crowning moment in 1986, Zinedine Zidane's dramatic farewell in 2006 and Messi's long-awaited coronation in 2022.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, The Peninsula looks back at every World Cup final and the defining moments that turned each one into a chapter of football history.

1930 – Uruguay 4-2 Argentina

The first-ever FIFA World Cup final saw hosts Uruguay overcome neighbours Argentina at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. Goals from Pablo Dorado, Jose Pedro Cea, Santos Iriarte and Héctor Castro secured a comeback victory and crowned Uruguay as football's inaugural world champions.

1934 – Italy 2-1 Czechoslovakia

Italy claimed its maiden World Cup title on home soil at Stadio Nazionale PNF (Rome) after Angelo Schiavio scored the decisive goal in extra time. The victory marked the beginning of Italy's emergence as one of football's traditional powerhouses.

1938 – Italy 4-2 Hungary

Led by the prolific Silvio Piola and Gino Colaussi, Italy became the first nation to successfully defend the World Cup trophy, defeating Hungary at Stade Olympique de Colombes, Colombes, and establishing a record that would stand for decades.

1950 – Uruguay 2-1 Brazil

Although not officially a final under the tournament's format, the decisive match between Brazil and Uruguay effectively determined the champion. Before nearly 174,000 spectators at the Maracana, Alcides Ghiggia stunned the host nation with the winning goal in one of football's greatest upsets, forever remembered as the“Maracanazo.”

1954 – West Germany 3-2 Hungary

Heavy favourites Hungary entered the final unbeaten in four years and had already defeated West Germany 8-3 earlier in the tournament. Yet Germany staged one of the greatest shocks in football history at Wankdorf Stadium, Bern, recovering from a two-goal deficit to lift its first World Cup trophy.

1958 – Brazil 5-2 Sweden

A 17-year-old named Pelé introduced himself to the world with two goals as Brazil defeated hosts Sweden at Rasunda Stadium, Solna. The teenager's brilliance helped launch one of football's greatest careers while delivering Brazil's first World Cup title.

1962 – Brazil 3-1 Czechoslovakia

Despite losing Pelé to injury early in the tournament, Brazil retained the trophy at Estadio Nacional, Santiago, through a collective effort led by Amarildo, Zito and Vavá. The victory cemented Brazil's status as the dominant force in world football.

1966 – England 4-2 West Germany

England captured its only World Cup title at Wembley Stadium in one of the most debated finals in history. Geoff Hurst scored a hat-trick, including the famous disputed goal that remains one of football's most controversial moments.

1970 – Brazil 4-1 Italy

Widely regarded as one of the greatest teams ever assembled, Brazil's 1970 side dazzled the football world. The final is remembered for Carlos Alberto's iconic goal following a flowing team move that many consider the greatest goal in World Cup history at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City.

1974 – West Germany 2-1 Netherlands

The Netherlands took the lead through Johan Neeskens before West Germany had touched the ball. Yet the hosts recovered to win through Paul Breitner and Gerd Müller, denying Johan Cruyff's revolutionary Dutch side a world title at Olympiastadion, Munich.

1978 – Argentina 3-1 Netherlands

Mario Kempes delivered one of the finest performances in World Cup final history, scoring twice as Argentina secured its first world title on home soil at Estadio Monumental, Buenos Aires, after extra time.

1982 – Italy 3-1 West Germany

Italy completed a remarkable resurgence after a difficult start to the tournament. Paolo Rossi, Marco Tardelli and Alessandro Altobelli scored in Madrid, while Tardelli's emotional celebration became one of football's most enduring images.

1986 – Argentina 3-2 West Germany

Although he did not score in the final, Diego Maradona orchestrated Argentina's triumph and completed one of the greatest individual World Cup campaigns ever witnessed. Jorge Burruchaga's late winner sealed Argentina's second title at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City.

1990 – West Germany 1-0 Argentina

One of the most defensive World Cup finals in history was settled by Andreas Brehme's late penalty at Stadio Olimpico, Rome. It remains the only World Cup final won through a penalty goal scored during normal play.

1994 – Brazil 0-0 Italy (Brazil 3-2 on penalties)

For the first time, a World Cup final was decided by a penalty shootout. Roberto Baggio's decisive penalty sailed over the crossbar, handing Brazil a record fourth World Cup title and producing one of football's most heartbreaking images at the Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California.

1998 – France 3-0 Brazil

Zinedine Zidane scored twice with headers as hosts France claimed their first World Cup title at Stade de France, Saint-Denis. The victory sparked celebrations across the country and transformed Zidane into a national icon.

2002 – Brazil 2-0 Germany

Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima completed one of football's greatest comeback stories after his knee injury by scoring both goals in Yokohama to secure Brazil's fifth World Cup crown.

2006 – Italy 1-1 France (Italy 5-3 on penalties)

The final is remembered as much for Zinedine Zidane's infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi as for Italy's triumph at Olympiastadion, Berlin. The incident ended one of football's greatest careers dramatically before Italy prevailed on penalties.

2010 – Spain 1-0 Netherlands

Andrés Iniesta's extra-time strike at Soccer City in Johannesburg delivered Spain's first World Cup title and completed an era of dominance built around possession-based football.

2014 – Germany 1-0 Argentina

Mario Götze emerged from the bench to score a stunning extra-time winner at the Maracanã, giving Germany its fourth World Cup title and denying Lionel Messi the trophy he coveted most.

2018 – France 4-2 Croatia

France captured its second World Cup title in Moscow, while 19-year-old Kylian Mbappé became the first teenager since Pelé in 1958 to score in a World Cup final.

2022 – Argentina 3-3 France (Argentina 4-2 on penalties)

Often described as the greatest World Cup final ever played, the match featured Lionel Messi's brace, Kylian Mbappé's hat-trick and a dramatic penalty shootout. Argentina emerged victorious as Messi finally lifted the trophy that had eluded him throughout his illustrious career, before being presented the iconic Qatari bisht during the trophy ceremony at Lusail Stadium.

From Nasazzi's pioneering triumph in Montevideo to Messi's crowning moment in Lusail, every World Cup final has added a unique chapter to football's greatest story. Together, they form a timeline of unforgettable memories, defining generations of players and inspiring billions of fans around the world.