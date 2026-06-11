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3 Wounded as US Strikes Hit Iran's Tehran Province
(MENAFN) Three civilians sustained injuries in incidents tied to US military strikes on Tehran province, the head of the region's emergency medical services confirmed Thursday.
Mohammad Esmaeil Tavakoli, director of Tehran Province Emergency Services, said the three individuals were wounded in connection with what he characterized as American attacks carried out across the province.
Emergency teams were rapidly deployed to the affected areas and rendered the necessary medical assistance to those injured, according to Iranian media.
The agency reported that US forces conducted strikes on multiple locations across Iran, with damage recorded in a number of areas in the aftermath of the attacks. Emergency and public service agencies were placed on heightened alert in response, the report said.
Mohammad Esmaeil Tavakoli, director of Tehran Province Emergency Services, said the three individuals were wounded in connection with what he characterized as American attacks carried out across the province.
Emergency teams were rapidly deployed to the affected areas and rendered the necessary medical assistance to those injured, according to Iranian media.
The agency reported that US forces conducted strikes on multiple locations across Iran, with damage recorded in a number of areas in the aftermath of the attacks. Emergency and public service agencies were placed on heightened alert in response, the report said.
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