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Bill Gates Says Epstein Attempted to Blackmail Him Over Extramarital Affairs
(MENAFN) Bill Gates has told a US congressional committee that Jeffrey Epstein attempted to use information about his extramarital affairs to blackmail him and pressure him into continuing contact, according to reports.
Gates testified behind closed doors before the House Oversight Committee as part of an ongoing US Justice Department investigation into Epstein. He said Epstein used sensitive personal information to try to “pressure me to re-engage with him” after Gates had begun distancing himself.
A representative for Gates released his prepared remarks, in which he reiterated that he regrets any association with Epstein, denied any criminal wrongdoing, and stated that he “never victimized anyone,” according to reports.
Gates’ past interactions with Epstein became publicly known following Epstein’s 2019 arrest on sex trafficking charges. The association drew significant public scrutiny, damaged Gates’ reputation, and contributed to strain in his personal life, while also prompting renewed internal review within his charitable foundation.
In his statement, Gates described his engagement with Epstein as a “grave error in judgment,” saying it undermined the reputation necessary for his philanthropic work. He added that Epstein’s behavior was fundamentally incompatible with his mission of improving global health and opportunity, according to reports.
Gates reportedly began interacting with Epstein in 2011, years after Epstein had previously pleaded guilty in Florida to soliciting prostitution from a minor as part of a controversial plea agreement that ended earlier federal investigations into broader allegations of sexual abuse involving teenage girls.
Gates testified behind closed doors before the House Oversight Committee as part of an ongoing US Justice Department investigation into Epstein. He said Epstein used sensitive personal information to try to “pressure me to re-engage with him” after Gates had begun distancing himself.
A representative for Gates released his prepared remarks, in which he reiterated that he regrets any association with Epstein, denied any criminal wrongdoing, and stated that he “never victimized anyone,” according to reports.
Gates’ past interactions with Epstein became publicly known following Epstein’s 2019 arrest on sex trafficking charges. The association drew significant public scrutiny, damaged Gates’ reputation, and contributed to strain in his personal life, while also prompting renewed internal review within his charitable foundation.
In his statement, Gates described his engagement with Epstein as a “grave error in judgment,” saying it undermined the reputation necessary for his philanthropic work. He added that Epstein’s behavior was fundamentally incompatible with his mission of improving global health and opportunity, according to reports.
Gates reportedly began interacting with Epstein in 2011, years after Epstein had previously pleaded guilty in Florida to soliciting prostitution from a minor as part of a controversial plea agreement that ended earlier federal investigations into broader allegations of sexual abuse involving teenage girls.
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