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EU Unveils Voluntary Code to Improve Labelling of AI-Generated Content
(MENAFN) The European Commission has published a new Code of Practice outlining voluntary guidelines for marking and identifying AI-generated content, aiming to support compliance with upcoming transparency requirements under the EU AI Act, according to reports.
The measures are designed to help developers and users of artificial intelligence systems meet new obligations that will take effect on Aug. 2, requiring clearer identification of AI-created or AI-altered material in certain cases.
Under the new framework, content such as deepfakes, as well as AI-generated or AI-modified text related to issues of public interest, must be clearly labeled. Users will also need to be informed when they are interacting with AI systems, including chatbots.
Officials say the rules are intended to make it easier for the public to recognize when digital content has been produced or manipulated using artificial intelligence, helping to reduce the spread of deception and misinformation.
The Code of Practice is divided into sections targeting different stakeholders. One part focuses on AI providers, recommending technical measures such as machine-readable tagging to ensure that generated audio, images, video, and text can be identified as artificially created or altered.
The measures are designed to help developers and users of artificial intelligence systems meet new obligations that will take effect on Aug. 2, requiring clearer identification of AI-created or AI-altered material in certain cases.
Under the new framework, content such as deepfakes, as well as AI-generated or AI-modified text related to issues of public interest, must be clearly labeled. Users will also need to be informed when they are interacting with AI systems, including chatbots.
Officials say the rules are intended to make it easier for the public to recognize when digital content has been produced or manipulated using artificial intelligence, helping to reduce the spread of deception and misinformation.
The Code of Practice is divided into sections targeting different stakeholders. One part focuses on AI providers, recommending technical measures such as machine-readable tagging to ensure that generated audio, images, video, and text can be identified as artificially created or altered.
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