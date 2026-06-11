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QUE Universe Targets INR 100 Crore Revenue In Next Two Years, Expands Fashion Eyewear Footprint
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, June 10, 2026 - QUE Universe, India's new-age fashion eyewear and lifestyle brand, announces an ambitious expansion roadmap targeting ₹100 crore in revenue over the next two years. The announcement comes at a defining moment for Indian fashion, as consumption patterns shift, accessories evolve into identity statements, and a generation of young consumers demands fresher trends at a faster pace. Sunglasses, once a utility purchase, are now a style signature. Yet for long, the Indian market offered little beyond generic options or overpriced foreign labels. QUE was built to fill exactly that gap, bringing design-forward, trend-led eyewear to a market that is ready for it.
QUE's product strategy is built around velocity and relevance. Rather than seasonal catalogues, the brand follows a trend-first approach, frequent drops, fresh silhouettes, and designs that track global fashion movements in real time. The result is a portfolio that stays current, gives consumers a reason to keep coming back, and mirrors the way this generation actually shops for style.
"We have spent the last few years building the right foundations, designs, operations, and digital presence. FY25 showed us what QUE is capable of, and the next two years are about scaling everything that has worked. The ₹100 crore milestone is an important marker for us, but the bigger goal is building a brand that millions of people genuinely love and trust," said Shashank Saurabh, Co-Founder and CEO of QUE Universe.
Product innovation remains central to QUE's growth story. Having built a catalogue of 150+ styles, the brand will continue introducing new silhouettes, curated seasonal collections, and category extensions drawn from global fashion trends, with the long-term ambition of becoming a complete lifestyle eyewear destination for Indian consumers.
QUE's expansion strategy is built around three channels. The brand will continue strengthening its direct-to-consumer (D2C) digital platform, deepen its presence across leading online marketplaces, and selectively explore offline retail formats that bring the QUE experience closer to customers outside the digital ecosystem.
The goal is to build a community of over 1 million people who connect with QUE's vision, a target that reflects the brand's aspiration to be more than just an eyewear label, but a cultural reference point for style, confidence, and self-expression.
About QUE Universe
QUE Universe is India's new-age fashion eyewear brand redefining how sunglasses are perceived and worn by a new generation of consumers. Built at the intersection of fashion, culture, and contemporary style, QUE creates trend-forward eyewear inspired by evolving consumer preferences and global fashion movements. The brand caters to fashion-conscious individuals who view accessories as an essential part of their personal style rather than simply a functional purchase.
QUE's product strategy is built around velocity and relevance. Rather than seasonal catalogues, the brand follows a trend-first approach, frequent drops, fresh silhouettes, and designs that track global fashion movements in real time. The result is a portfolio that stays current, gives consumers a reason to keep coming back, and mirrors the way this generation actually shops for style.
"We have spent the last few years building the right foundations, designs, operations, and digital presence. FY25 showed us what QUE is capable of, and the next two years are about scaling everything that has worked. The ₹100 crore milestone is an important marker for us, but the bigger goal is building a brand that millions of people genuinely love and trust," said Shashank Saurabh, Co-Founder and CEO of QUE Universe.
Product innovation remains central to QUE's growth story. Having built a catalogue of 150+ styles, the brand will continue introducing new silhouettes, curated seasonal collections, and category extensions drawn from global fashion trends, with the long-term ambition of becoming a complete lifestyle eyewear destination for Indian consumers.
QUE's expansion strategy is built around three channels. The brand will continue strengthening its direct-to-consumer (D2C) digital platform, deepen its presence across leading online marketplaces, and selectively explore offline retail formats that bring the QUE experience closer to customers outside the digital ecosystem.
The goal is to build a community of over 1 million people who connect with QUE's vision, a target that reflects the brand's aspiration to be more than just an eyewear label, but a cultural reference point for style, confidence, and self-expression.
About QUE Universe
QUE Universe is India's new-age fashion eyewear brand redefining how sunglasses are perceived and worn by a new generation of consumers. Built at the intersection of fashion, culture, and contemporary style, QUE creates trend-forward eyewear inspired by evolving consumer preferences and global fashion movements. The brand caters to fashion-conscious individuals who view accessories as an essential part of their personal style rather than simply a functional purchase.
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