Air Defense Systems And Air Force Intercept 20 Missiles Fired Toward Azraq

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 11 (Petra) -- Jordanian air defense systems, supported by Royal Air Force aircraft, intercepted and shot down 20 missiles launched from Iran toward the Azraq area in Zarqa Governorate early Thursday, according to a military source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army.

The operation was carried out as part of ongoing measures to safeguard the Kingdom's airspace and address potential threats stemming from regional developments.

The military source said the interception resulted in the fall of missile debris in the area, but no injuries or material damage were reported.

Engineering teams were deployed to deal with the remnants of the missiles and ensure that no unexploded materials remained at the sites where debris fell.

The source emphasized that the Jordan Armed Forces continue to closely monitor regional developments and maintain the highest levels of operational readiness in response to evolving security conditions.

He reaffirmed that the armed forces remain committed to protecting the Kingdom's airspace, defending its sovereignty and preserving the security and integrity of its territory.

The source also stressed that any violation of Jordanian airspace will be dealt with decisively and that the armed forces will continue carrying out their duties to ensure the safety and security of the Kingdom.

//Petra// RZ