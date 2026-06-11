MSME Ministry's OSOP Initiative Under PM Vishwakarma Boosts Prosperity For Divyangjan Artisans

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) In a significant step towards promoting economic prosperity and inclusion under the PM Vishwakarma (PMV) Scheme, the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) on Thursday is implementing the One Station One Product (OSOP) initiative to provide dedicated market access to Divyangjan Vishwakarma artisans.

The initiative is helping traditional craftspeople expand their customer base, increase sales and move towards sustainable livelihoods, the ministry said.

Under the initiative, the Ministry of MSME has established dedicated retail outlets at selected high-footfall railway stations across the country, enabling Divyangjan Vishwakarma beneficiaries to showcase and sell their products directly to customers.

The move is aimed at improving market access, enhancing product visibility and generating sustainable income opportunities for artisans.

According to the government, a total of 28 Divyangjan beneficiaries from various traditional trades have so far been facilitated with retail stalls under the OSOP initiative across 12 states and Union Territories.

The beneficiaries include cobblers, sculptors, carpenters, doll and toy makers, metal smiths, basket makers and tailors.

The highest number of allotments has been made to sculptors and doll and toy makers, with six stalls each.

Five stalls have been allotted to cobblers and another five to carpenters, while metal smiths, basket makers and tailors have received two stalls each.

The government said the initiative is not only strengthening livelihoods but also fostering economic inclusion and financial independence among Divyangjan artisans.

Among the beneficiaries is Atul, a Divyang sculptor who specializes in crystal-based statues and utility products.

After registering under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme and receiving skill training, he was allotted a retail outlet at Platform No. 1 of Indore Railway Station under the OSOP initiative.

Since the outlet became operational in January 2026, customer response has been encouraging and sales have been steadily increasing.

Another beneficiary, Ajeet Sharma, a Divyang metalsmith from Jharkhand, was allotted a retail outlet near Deoghar Railway Station to market his handcrafted metal products.

Within just 15 days of operations, he earned around Rs 19,000, demonstrating the potential of the initiative to create sustainable income opportunities.