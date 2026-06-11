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Bulgaria Rules Out Additional Military Support for Ukraine

Bulgaria Rules Out Additional Military Support for Ukraine


2026-06-11 02:06:29
(MENAFN) Bulgaria does not intend to send further military assistance to Ukraine, as the country no longer has sufficient resources available to provide additional support, according to statements made by Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov on Wednesday.

Speaking to local media, Stoyanov said the government has already carried out the commitments approved by parliament and has delivered all military aid packages authorized under a decision adopted in late 2022.

“We are not violating a decision of Parliament. My assessment is that we do not have the opportunity to provide more support to Ukraine,” Stoyanov told broadcaster.

According to available information, Bulgaria has supplied 13 separate military aid packages to Ukraine since the parliamentary mandate was approved.

The minister also said he has not received any new requests from Kyiv seeking specific military assistance since assuming office. He dismissed claims that the government was failing to comply with parliament's directives.

Stoyanov explained that the parliamentary resolution permits military assistance only when requested by Ukraine and when Bulgaria possesses the necessary capacity to provide it.

He further emphasized the difference between government-sponsored military aid and commercial weapons sales. According to the minister, decisions regarding exports by Bulgarian defense companies are made by the manufacturers themselves rather than by the state.

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