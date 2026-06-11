Where BTS Fans In UAE Will Celebrate 13 Years Of The Band How You Can Join

The door to the 'Magic Shop' has been illuminated yet again, as BTS and ARMY (the band's fans) celebrate another year marking the band's debut on June 13.

BTS, arguably one of the biggest boybands across the globe, has been on a world tour with their new album 'Arirang' since April this year. The band has since been selling out stadiums across Asia, Europe and the US - with tickets selling out in hours.

Marking 13 years on June 13, the band is putting together a special concert in Busan, the South Korean city where they held their last concert before enlisting for the military in 2022.

Fans here, who could not make it to the concert in Busan, are organising multiple events across cities bringing the purple fever to the UAE.

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One such event took place last weekend, where ARMY gathered to celebrate 13 years of the band by participating in a 3K run and enjoying fun activities afterwards. Organised by Dubai resident Riza Antigo, for a nominal fee she gave out medals, t-shirts, and other goodies to those who completed the 'Purple Run'.

For those looking to join in on the fun, several other such events are being held on June 13 across the UAE. Here are some such events:

1. Screening across Vox Cinemas

Vox Cinemas in the UAE will be screening the Busan concert on Saturday at select locations. Fans can book their tickets on the Vox Cinemas website to watch the band perform on the big screen.

2. Bangtan UAE screening event

Bangtan UAE, perhaps the largest local organised BTS fanclub in the country, will be organising a concert screening in Deira City Centre. The fanclub is also encouraging fans to come dressed in their favourite BTS-inspired outfits.

3. Concert screening with buffet in Dubai

Taking place in Asiana Hotel, BunjarciShop UAE is organising a limited gathering in which fans can gather, watch the concert and enjoy a meal. For a fee of Dh150 fans will also get freebies and get to participate in games and raffles.

4. Fan-organised event at Galleria Mall, Abu Dhabi

On the day of the screening another fan-organised event will be held outside Cinema 13, where the organisers will give out freebies. There are multiple zones, in which fans can get collectible stamps among many other items.

To participate, fans just need to book their Vox Cinemas ticket for Cinema 13 on the day of the screening.

5. AUH ARMYRANG event in Abu Dhabi

This event is being held at Cinema 12 of Vox Cinemas at Abu Dhabi Mall. Fans have been encouraged to come dressed in purple or black and red, which correspond to the band's and it's latest album's colour scheme.

The fan club will be organising the event at no extra charge and will hand out freebies among many other activities. All fans have to do is buy a ticket to watch the screening at the mall.

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