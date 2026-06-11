Kazakhstan Updates Comprehensive Plan To Boost Household Incomes
This is stated by the press service of the Kazakh government.
“The new plan replaces the program implemented since 2022 and takes into account both current economic challenges and long-term goals related to human capital development and improving the quality of life of Kazakhstan's population. To strengthen the achievement of regional targets, local administrations have developed regional income growth programs,” Amrin said.
He added that since the launch of the income growth program, Kazakhstan has recorded improvements in key socio-economic indicators.--
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