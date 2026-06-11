Agile Robots Showcases Humanoids, Franka Robotics And Physical AI At RTJ 2026

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Agile Robots is using Robot Technology Japan (RTJ) 2026 to showcase a broad portfolio of industrial robotics, embodied AI, and humanoid technologies as the company continues its expansion in the global automation market.

The Munich-headquartered company is presenting its latest force-control systems, collaborative robots, humanoid platforms, and AI-driven automation technologies at the event in Nagoya, Japan.

While the exhibition includes a range of industrial automation solutions, Agile Robots is placing particular emphasis on what it describes as the convergence of artificial intelligence and physical-world robotics through advanced force control and physical AI.

The company says its robots use high-precision force sensing, joint-level torque sensing, and control cycles running at 1 kHz to continuously adjust their movements based on real-time feedback.

The technology is designed to automate tasks that have traditionally proved difficult for industrial robots, including precision insertion, electronics assembly, and the handling of variable components.

Agile Robots says it has now deployed more than 20,000 robotic systems worldwide.

Among the systems on display is the Diana 7 collaborative robot, which is being demonstrated in automotive wiring applications, and the Thor 7 Pro, which performs engine cylinder-head assembly tasks using real-time force monitoring to verify correct component placement.

The company is also showcasing its AgileCore robotics software platform, which integrates robots, vision systems, force-control devices, mobile robots, and industrial controllers into a unified development environment.

Beyond industrial automation, Agile Robots is highlighting developments in embodied AI through Franka Robotics, which became part of the Agile Robots group in 2023. Demonstrations include dual-arm Franka Research 3 systems integrated with Nvidia Isaac GR00T and teleoperation technologies designed to support data collection and AI policy training.

The exhibition follows several major developments for Agile Robots this year, including the launch of its Agile ONE humanoid robot, the acquisition of thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering, and a strategic research partnership with Google DeepMind.

Under the DeepMind collaboration, Agile Robots plans to combine its industrial robotics platform with Google's Gemini Robotics foundation model to develop robots capable of greater reasoning, adaptability, and autonomous decision-making.

The company says these initiatives form part of a broader strategy to accelerate the deployment of physical AI systems in real-world manufacturing environments, creating what it describes as a feedback loop between robot deployment, operational data, and AI-driven learning.