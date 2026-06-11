403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bahrain Reports Intercepting Iranian Missiles, Drones
(MENAFN) Bahrain announced on Wednesday that its air defense systems had successfully intercepted and destroyed several aerial threats during the latest escalation of military tensions in the region.
According to a statement issued by the Bahraini military, the attacks involved missiles and drones that authorities attributed to Iran. The statement accused Tehran of continuing hostile actions aimed at civilian areas within the kingdom.
Tehran "continues its systematic hostile approach through its sinful attacks using missiles and drones targeting civilians" in Bahrain, the Bahraini army said.
The military stressed that all defense units remain on high alert and are fully prepared to safeguard the country and respond to any further threats.
"The General Command affirms that all its weapons and units are at the highest levels of readiness and are fully prepared for defense to protect the Kingdom," the army added.
Authorities also urged residents to remain vigilant and avoid approaching any debris or unfamiliar objects that may have resulted from the attacks, advising the public to notify officials immediately if such items are discovered.
It further warned against touching "any suspicious objects resulting from the remnants of the brutal Iranian attack, and to report them immediately."
The statement also condemned attacks directed at civilians and private property, saying such actions violate international humanitarian law.
Deliberately targeting civilians and private property with missiles and drones "constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law," the army further said.
According to a statement issued by the Bahraini military, the attacks involved missiles and drones that authorities attributed to Iran. The statement accused Tehran of continuing hostile actions aimed at civilian areas within the kingdom.
Tehran "continues its systematic hostile approach through its sinful attacks using missiles and drones targeting civilians" in Bahrain, the Bahraini army said.
The military stressed that all defense units remain on high alert and are fully prepared to safeguard the country and respond to any further threats.
"The General Command affirms that all its weapons and units are at the highest levels of readiness and are fully prepared for defense to protect the Kingdom," the army added.
Authorities also urged residents to remain vigilant and avoid approaching any debris or unfamiliar objects that may have resulted from the attacks, advising the public to notify officials immediately if such items are discovered.
It further warned against touching "any suspicious objects resulting from the remnants of the brutal Iranian attack, and to report them immediately."
The statement also condemned attacks directed at civilians and private property, saying such actions violate international humanitarian law.
Deliberately targeting civilians and private property with missiles and drones "constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law," the army further said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment