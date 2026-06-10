[Latest] Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market Size/Share Worth USD 19.6 Billion By 2035 At A 5.4% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Rigid Gastrointestinal Endoscopes, Flexible Gastrointestinal Endoscopes, Disposable Gastrointestinal Endoscopes), By End Use (Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market size and share was valued at approximately USD 11.6 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 12.2 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 19.6 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.4% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market Revenue and Trends

Gastrointestinal endoscopy devices are a category of medical instruments that are exceptional and their main purpose is to visualize, diagnose, and treat the disorders of the gastrointestinal tract that comprise the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, and large intestine. These machines are the endoscope which can be either flexible or rigid and also contain the accompanying light sources, high-resolution cameras, and working passageways where the diagnostic and therapeutic tools such as biopsy forceps, snares, and stents are able to go through. With the help of these devices, the surgeons can perform and the patients can go through the diagnosing and treating of issues such as inflammation, ulcers, bleeding, polyps, and early-stage cancers in a minimally invasive way. Among the therapeutic procedures, the most common ones are polyp removal, hemostasis, dilation, and tissue resection. The high-definition and rapid imaging, along with less patient trauma, shorter recovery times and improved clinical outcomes, render these devices an essential part of modern gastrointestinal diagnosis and treatment.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market?

The gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market is experiencing very fast growth in the Asia Pacific region primarily due to the increasing number of patients with gastrointestinal diseases, the rising number of elderly people, and the growing awareness among people regarding the importance of early detection of diseases. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are countries where the number of colorectal and gastric cancer patients is increasing, together with the GI disorders caused by lifestyle changes, and this is a key factor in the demand for diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic procedures.

The market is further assisted by better healthcare facilities, more government money spent on hospitals and screening programs, and ever-growing private healthcare providers. Moreover, the combination of low-priced and up-to-date endoscopy systems along with factors like the rise in medical tourism and the growing number of trained health professionals is speeding up the adoption of gastrointestinal endoscopy devices in the Asia Pacific region.

Additionally, AI's incorporation in detection and decision-making support is one of the key players in transforming the market of endoscopic devices for the gastrointestinal tract. Specifically, the computer-aided detection (CADe) and computer-aided diagnosis (CADx) algorithms are the ones that perform the endoscopic imaging task of evaluating and marking the areas of polyps, cancers at the very early stage, spots of bleeding, and even the minute transformations of the mucosa that might be overlooked in the routine check-up.

The inter-operator variation is significantly reduced by AI support, which in turn leads to higher adenoma detection rates and gives doctors the power to make faster and more confident decisions during surgeries. The integration of this technology into the workflow, the training and supervision of the less-experienced endoscopists, and the enhancement of quality assurance are significant factors in the large-scale adoption of AI-driven endoscopic systems in hospitals and clinics.

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The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

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Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis Healthcare Foresights (HEALTHCARE FORESIGHTS) research methodology

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Segment Insight

By Type

The flexible gastrointestinal endoscopes segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. The factors behind the growth are its extensive clinical use, technical advancements, and enlargement of the application in procedures. The main driver of revenue increase is the increasing number of diagnostic and therapeutic GI procedures, among which are colonoscopy and upper GI endoscopy, as flexible endoscopes provide better maneuverability, patient comfort, and access to difficult GI anatomy. Technological improvements, such as high-definition imaging, image-enhanced visualization, and AI-assisted detection, are making the replacement cycles faster and are inviting healthcare providers to buy premium flexible endoscopy systems.

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Key questions answered in this report:



What is the size of the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices market forward?

What are the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play? What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices market sample report and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:



Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

North America held the highest market share in 2025. The growing technological advancements in the area and presence of the major players in the area. Also, the introduction of innovative solutions in the area fosters market growth.

Besides, the Asia Pacific market has the highest rate of growth in the gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market. The increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure and growing cases of cancer.

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