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European Probes into Claimed Mistreatment of Gaza Flotilla Activists Expand
(MENAFN) Italy has opened an investigation into allegations involving Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over the alleged treatment of international activists detained during a Gaza-bound aid flotilla, according to reports. France has reportedly launched a similar inquiry, while discussions within the European Union on possible sanctions against Ben-Gvir are also underway.
The case stems from the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla in May, an international civilian initiative aimed at breaking the Israeli blockade on Gaza. Over the years, multiple attempts by activists to reach the enclave have reportedly been stopped by Israeli forces, with vessels intercepted or damaged in the process.
The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains severe, with most of the population displaced and widespread destruction reported amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, according to reports.
During the most recent attempt, Israeli forces boarded the flotilla in international waters near Cyprus and detained more than 400 activists. The detainees were later released after several days, but some alleged mistreatment while in custody, including claims of physical abuse and other serious violations, according to reports.
The controversy has been further intensified by the reported actions of Ben-Gvir, who allegedly visited a detention vessel holding activists, displayed an Israeli flag, and addressed the detainees in a confrontational manner. He also shared footage of the incident publicly, according to reports.
The case stems from the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla in May, an international civilian initiative aimed at breaking the Israeli blockade on Gaza. Over the years, multiple attempts by activists to reach the enclave have reportedly been stopped by Israeli forces, with vessels intercepted or damaged in the process.
The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains severe, with most of the population displaced and widespread destruction reported amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, according to reports.
During the most recent attempt, Israeli forces boarded the flotilla in international waters near Cyprus and detained more than 400 activists. The detainees were later released after several days, but some alleged mistreatment while in custody, including claims of physical abuse and other serious violations, according to reports.
The controversy has been further intensified by the reported actions of Ben-Gvir, who allegedly visited a detention vessel holding activists, displayed an Israeli flag, and addressed the detainees in a confrontational manner. He also shared footage of the incident publicly, according to reports.
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