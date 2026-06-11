Emaar To Launch Dh200-Billion Project In Dubai, Housing 150,000 Residents

Emaar Properties on Thursday announced that it will launch a mega masterplan development worth Dh200 billion, with a gross floor area of more than 4.5 million square metres.

The developer behind some of Dubai's iconic projects such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Downtown said the project will cover a mix of residential towers, signature villas and mansions, Grade-A commercial offices, retail destinations, hospitality, and civic and cultural amenities.

The Dubai-based master developer claimed that the development will“become the city's most iconic urban address and a city within a city”, housing nearly 150,000 residents.

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“What we are about to reveal is our most extraordinary dream yet: a place where the finest architecture, the most immersive landscapes and the most advanced thinking about how people live come together in one magnificent vision. This development reflects our deep confidence in the future of the UAE. This is Emaar at its most ambitious, and Dubai at its most inspiring,” said Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties.

The developer didn't disclose the location of the project, the number of units, and when it will go on sale.

The residential towers, according to Emaar, will offer views of Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah.

“At the pinnacle of the masterplan will lie an exclusive gated villa enclave, an unrivalled collection of expansive five and six-bedroom residences and statement mansions offering private gardens, cascading water features and resort-calibre amenities that surpass anything previously delivered in Dubai,” it said.

The project will also have metro connectivity and be structured around the principles of the 20-minute city.

The development will integrate the advanced smart mobility infrastructure, intelligent building systems and comprehensive digital connectivity. The project will have EV-friendly pathways, app-integrated community management and data-driven public services that will render the rhythms of daily life entirely effortless. Schools, healthcare facilities, mosques, cultural venues and retail destinations will all be accessible within walking distance.

Emaar added that there will be open spaces across a sweeping landscape of parks, swimmable community lagoons, tranquil lakes, linear gardens and meandering water streams that weave gracefully through neighbourhoods via shaded promenades and dedicated cycling paths. A district park will serve as both a social heart and a natural sanctuary, featuring sports courts, event lawns, splash parks, beach areas and outdoor wellness zones that bring communities together in an atmosphere of effortless joy and connection.

The masterplan will be thoughtfully structured across five distinct character zones, each with its own identity, atmosphere and sense of place. It will also house a Business Hub to provide a world-class professional environment; an Urban District will pulse with energy, diversity and the full richness of city life; Young Families Cluster will offer an active, creative and forward-thinking setting; and a Family Living Zone.

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