403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arab Group Demands Israel Quit Syrian Territories, Golan Heights Now
(MENAFN) The Arab Group at the UN Security Council issued an urgent demand on Wednesday for Israel to withdraw immediately from recently seized Syrian territories and from the occupied Golan Heights, condemning the incursions as brazen violations of Syrian sovereignty and international law.
Saudi Arabia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, addressed the Security Council on behalf of the Arab Group, delivering a forceful condemnation of repeated Israeli military operations inside Syria.
"The Arab Group condemns in the strongest of terms all Israeli incursions and repeated attacks against the territories of the Syrian Arab Republic," Al-Wasel said. He characterized the actions as "a flagrant violation of Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity" incompatible with the UN Charter and foundational principles of international law.
"We demand an end to Israel's repeated violations, and we call for an immediate and unconditional withdrawal from the Syrian territories into which Israel has recently advanced as well as from the occupied Syrian Golan," Al-Wasel said.
According to the representative, Israeli conduct "are a threat to Syria's security and stability, and they threaten peace and security in the region as a whole." The Arab Group also called on Israel to fully honor the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between the two countries.
Israel has occupied the majority of Syria's Golan Heights since the June 1967 war. Following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's government in late 2024, Israel declared the 1974 disengagement accord void on December 8, 2024, and moved to occupy the Syrian buffer zone. Damascus has maintained its commitment to the agreement. Despite the new Syrian administration not issuing any hostile declarations toward Israel, Israeli forces have conducted airstrikes across Syria since Assad's ouster, resulting in civilian casualties and the destruction of military infrastructure.
Saudi Arabia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, addressed the Security Council on behalf of the Arab Group, delivering a forceful condemnation of repeated Israeli military operations inside Syria.
"The Arab Group condemns in the strongest of terms all Israeli incursions and repeated attacks against the territories of the Syrian Arab Republic," Al-Wasel said. He characterized the actions as "a flagrant violation of Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity" incompatible with the UN Charter and foundational principles of international law.
"We demand an end to Israel's repeated violations, and we call for an immediate and unconditional withdrawal from the Syrian territories into which Israel has recently advanced as well as from the occupied Syrian Golan," Al-Wasel said.
According to the representative, Israeli conduct "are a threat to Syria's security and stability, and they threaten peace and security in the region as a whole." The Arab Group also called on Israel to fully honor the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between the two countries.
Israel has occupied the majority of Syria's Golan Heights since the June 1967 war. Following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's government in late 2024, Israel declared the 1974 disengagement accord void on December 8, 2024, and moved to occupy the Syrian buffer zone. Damascus has maintained its commitment to the agreement. Despite the new Syrian administration not issuing any hostile declarations toward Israel, Israeli forces have conducted airstrikes across Syria since Assad's ouster, resulting in civilian casualties and the destruction of military infrastructure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment