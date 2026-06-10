'All Preparations Made To Welcome Qatar Fan Delegations To US'

Qatar Football Association (QFA) marketing and communications director Khaled Mubarak al-Kuwari (pictured) said that all preparations are set for fans from Qatar to be received in San Francisco to cheer for Team Qatar during their FIFA World Cup 2026 matches.

He told the Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the first fan delegations are set to arrive today, while the rest will follow on the following two days.

Al-Kuwari said that all hotel and transportation arrangements have been finalised to facilitate the fans and provide them with the best environment to support the national team.

He highlighted that the QFA help desks were set at the delegations' hotels to provide them with the necessary assistance.

The official thanked Qatar's embassies in the US and Canada, as well as its Consulate General in Los Angeles, for their support and co-operation.

Al-Kuwari said that the QFA has extended an invitation to Qatari and Gulf students studying in the US and Canada, as well as the companions of Qatari patients receiving treatment there, along with co-ordinating with

Arab communities in San Francisco, Seattle, and Vancouver to attend Al Adaam's matches.

He added that the cheering campaign will run under the slogan All for Qatar, expressing full confidence in the fans to support the national team.

Qatar FIFA 2026 Fans football celebrations