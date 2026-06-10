VAI To Power Operations For Newly Merged Distribution Giant Imperial Brady

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- VAI, a leading ERP software developer, today announced that the newly unified Imperial Brady -the result of the landmark merger between Imperial Dade and BradyPLUS-has selected VAI's S2K Enterprise ERP solution to power its combined operations across North America. As of May 8, 2026, the merged organization operates under the Imperial Brady name, with a focus on janitorial, foodservice, and packaging supply solutions.

VAI ERP equips janitorial and sanitation distributors with a unified platform to streamline operations, improve inventory accuracy, and elevate customer service. The system integrates financials, distribution, and warehouse management while supporting essentials like barcoded order verification, lot and serial tracking, customizable pricing, and efficient kit assembly. With tools for future order planning, shopping lists, and cross-referenced items, distributors gain the visibility and control needed to manage complex product lines and high-volume demand. The result is a modern, data driven ERP foundation built to boost efficiency, strengthen supplier and customer relationships, and support scalable growth in the JanSan market.

Following the formal completion of the merger in March 2026 and the subsequent launch of the Imperial Brady brand, the company is moving to harmonize its vast distribution network under a single technology platform. The rollout will integrate the operations of two industry leaders into one cohesive digital ecosystem, designed to enhance efficiency and scale for the $10 billion distribution powerhouse.

The implementation represents a massive expansion of VAI's footprint within the facility supply, foodservice, and packaging sectors. The merger adds significant scale to the VAI ERP suite:

.13,000+ Total Employees: The combined entity brings together more than 13,000 associates-including approximately 7,500 from Imperial Dade and 6,000 from BradyPLUS-under one unified management system.

.300+ Strategic Locations: The rollout covers a broad North American network of over 300 facilities, combining Imperial Dade's 125+ locations with BradyPLUS's 180 distribution centers.

.One Unified Platform: By centralizing VAI S2K Enterprise, Imperial Brady will leverage real-time data across all branches to optimize procurement, logistics, and localized customer service.

“VAI is privileged to be selected as the trusted ERP partner for this landmark initiative,” said Bob Vormittag, President at VAI.“Bringing together the systems and cultures of over 13,000 employees represents a powerful opportunity to maximize our collaborative strengths. Our solution brings the massive national scale and ultimate software flexibility needed to seamlessly support a $10 billion enterprise, safeguarding their 'customer-first' commitment while driving true organizational synergy.”

This partnership underscores VAI's commitment to providing robust, scalable ERP solutions for the world's largest and most complex distribution organizations.

About VAI

VAI is a leading independent mid-market ERP software developer renowned for its flexible solutions and ability to automate critical business functions for the distribution, manufacturing, retail, and service sectors. VAI's software solutions are backed by a wealth of experience and a reputation for excellence that countless companies rely on. With specific ERP solutions for hard goods, food, and pharmaceutical companies, VAI has helped some of the most recognized companies address key industry requirements and deliver bottom-line results. VAI continues to innovate with new solutions that leverage business intelligence, analytics, mobility, and cloud technology to help customers make more informed business decisions and empower their mobile workforce. For more information, visit .