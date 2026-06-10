Las Vegas Electrical Contractor Ampere Electric Helps Grant Local 10-Year-Old's 'Make-A-Wish' Dream With Cybertruck

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Top Las Vegas electrical contractor Ampere Electric, a premier provider of both commercial and residential electrical services across the Valley, recently had the honor of partnering with Make-A-Wish to help make a local child's dream come true. Ten-year-old Luis, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in late 2023, has been bravely undergoing treatment while keeping his spirits high. When the Ampere Electric team learned that one of Luis's wishes was to take a ride in a Tesla Cybertruck, they immediately stepped up to help. Shane Viggiani, Owner of Ampere Electric, and his team brought the official Ampere Cybertruck out to give Luis a specialized, hands-on experience and an unforgettable ride.



"Having the opportunity to help make Luis's wish come true was an incredibly humbling experience for our entire team," said Shane Viggiani, Owner of Ampere Electric. "He is an amazing, resilient kid. Being able to bring the Cybertruck out, see him light up, and just give him a great day is what community is all about."



Recently named a regional award-winner on Inc. Magazine's prestigious 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Rocky Mountains, Ampere Electric's rapid expansion includes three strategic locations across the Valley-including Henderson and a brand-new facility in North Las Vegas. While widely recognized for handling large-scale commercial electrical projects and complex residential upgrades across these regions, the Make-A-Wish event highlighted that the company's true foundation remains its ongoing, steadfast commitment to giving back to the local community.



For more information about Ampere Electric, its regional services, and its community initiatives, visit ampereelectricnv or call (702) 979-1747. To learn more about how to support local Make-A-Wish efforts, visit wish.