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US Expands Blacklist of Chinese Firms Over Alleged Military Ties
(MENAFN) The US Department of War has reportedly broadened its list of Chinese companies it alleges are connected to Beijing’s military sector, adding a range of major corporations including Alibaba, Baidu, and electric vehicle manufacturer BYD.
According to official claims cited in reports, Washington says these firms are linked to or supportive of China’s military through what it describes as the country’s “military-civil fusion” strategy. The updated list now includes 188 Chinese companies, up from roughly 130 in the previous year.
The designation does not amount to full economic sanctions. However, it prevents the listed entities from securing future contracts with the US defense sector and is widely interpreted as a signal to investors and American businesses regarding potential risks. Restrictions on direct procurement from these companies are expected to be implemented later this month, while limitations involving third-party purchases are scheduled to take effect in 2027, according to reports.
In response, Chinese officials strongly criticized the move, with a foreign ministry spokesperson stating that Beijing “firmly opposes” what it views as the United States “overstretching the concept of national security” and relying on “discriminatory lists” targeting Chinese enterprises. Authorities also urged Washington to reverse what they described as unjust actions and warned that China would take steps to defend the “legitimate and lawful rights and interests” of its companies.
Beijing has repeatedly argued that such measures are part of broader efforts by the United States to constrain China’s economic growth and pressure its major firms under security-related justifications.
Several of the companies named have also rejected the allegations. Alibaba, in particular, has stated there is “no basis” for its inclusion and maintained that it is “not a Chinese military company nor part of any military-civil fusion strategy.”
According to official claims cited in reports, Washington says these firms are linked to or supportive of China’s military through what it describes as the country’s “military-civil fusion” strategy. The updated list now includes 188 Chinese companies, up from roughly 130 in the previous year.
The designation does not amount to full economic sanctions. However, it prevents the listed entities from securing future contracts with the US defense sector and is widely interpreted as a signal to investors and American businesses regarding potential risks. Restrictions on direct procurement from these companies are expected to be implemented later this month, while limitations involving third-party purchases are scheduled to take effect in 2027, according to reports.
In response, Chinese officials strongly criticized the move, with a foreign ministry spokesperson stating that Beijing “firmly opposes” what it views as the United States “overstretching the concept of national security” and relying on “discriminatory lists” targeting Chinese enterprises. Authorities also urged Washington to reverse what they described as unjust actions and warned that China would take steps to defend the “legitimate and lawful rights and interests” of its companies.
Beijing has repeatedly argued that such measures are part of broader efforts by the United States to constrain China’s economic growth and pressure its major firms under security-related justifications.
Several of the companies named have also rejected the allegations. Alibaba, in particular, has stated there is “no basis” for its inclusion and maintained that it is “not a Chinese military company nor part of any military-civil fusion strategy.”
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