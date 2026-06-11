Northern Military Zone Foils Illegal Border Crossing Attempt

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 11 (Petra) -- The Northern Military Zone thwarted an attempted illegal border infiltration early Thursday after security forces intercepted an individual trying to cross the border unlawfully, according to a military source.

The individual was detected by Border Guard units while attempting to enter through one of the zone's border fronts.

The source said forces on duty responded in accordance with the established rules of engagement, successfully apprehending the suspect before completing the crossing attempt.

The individual was subsequently handed over to the relevant authorities to complete the necessary legal procedures.

//Petra// RZ