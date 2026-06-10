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Cambridge Judge Business School Recognises FUEL Founder Dr. Ketan Deshpande For Outstanding Contribution And Philanthropic Impact
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, 10 June 2026 - Friends Union for Energising Lives (FUEL), the Pune-based public charitable trust and NSE Social Stock Exchange–listed non-profit, has announced that its Founder, Chairman and Managing Trustee, Dr. Ketan Deshpande, has been formally recognised by the University of Cambridge, Judge Business School, for his outstanding contribution to the Cambridge India Business Society and for FUEL's exemplary philanthropic work.
The recognition was conveyed through a letter dated 30 May 2026, issued on the occasion of the Cambridge India Business Dialogue 2026, and jointly signed by Prof. Gishan Dissanaike, Dean of Cambridge Judge Business School, and Prof. Jaideep Prabhu, Vice Dean and Director of the Centre for India & Global Business.
The letter acknowledged Dr. Deshpande's steadfast support and mentorship of the Cambridge India Business Society over the past three years, crediting his guidance with helping shape it into one of the most active student-led communities at the School and enabling the growth of its flagship annual Dialogue. It further recognised FUEL's pioneering work in career guidance, skill development and youth empowerment, which has touched the lives of over a million young people across India and opened doors of opportunity for those who need them most.
Responding to the recognition, Dr. Ketan Deshpande said: "This honour belongs not to one person, but to a mission and a movement. For 19 years, FUEL has worked to open doors of opportunity for first-generation and underserved youth across India. To have that journey seen and valued by an institution like Cambridge is both a privilege and a renewed responsibility. In the same spirit, we are honoured that Cambridge alumnus Dr. Yusuf Hamied has adopted the School of Science at FUEL SkillTech & Entrepreneurship University. As Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam reminded us, dreams are not what you see in sleep - they are what do not let you sleep. There is still so much to build."
The acknowledgement marks a significant milestone in FUEL's growing international engagement and reflects the organisation's deepening association with Cambridge Judge Business School and the wider Cambridge community.
About FUEL (Friends Union for Energising Lives)
Founded in 2007, FUEL is a Pune-based public charitable trust dedicated to career counselling, skilling and scholarships for first-generation and underserved youth. Over 19 years, FUEL has mobilised over ₹248 crore in CSR funding, trained more than 2,93,000 youth, awarded 2,907+ scholarships and reached over 12.52 lakh lives, building 90+ corporate partnerships across 18 states. FUEL is listed on the NSE Social Stock Exchange and recently established the FUEL SkillTech & Entrepreneurship University in Maharashtra.
The recognition was conveyed through a letter dated 30 May 2026, issued on the occasion of the Cambridge India Business Dialogue 2026, and jointly signed by Prof. Gishan Dissanaike, Dean of Cambridge Judge Business School, and Prof. Jaideep Prabhu, Vice Dean and Director of the Centre for India & Global Business.
The letter acknowledged Dr. Deshpande's steadfast support and mentorship of the Cambridge India Business Society over the past three years, crediting his guidance with helping shape it into one of the most active student-led communities at the School and enabling the growth of its flagship annual Dialogue. It further recognised FUEL's pioneering work in career guidance, skill development and youth empowerment, which has touched the lives of over a million young people across India and opened doors of opportunity for those who need them most.
Responding to the recognition, Dr. Ketan Deshpande said: "This honour belongs not to one person, but to a mission and a movement. For 19 years, FUEL has worked to open doors of opportunity for first-generation and underserved youth across India. To have that journey seen and valued by an institution like Cambridge is both a privilege and a renewed responsibility. In the same spirit, we are honoured that Cambridge alumnus Dr. Yusuf Hamied has adopted the School of Science at FUEL SkillTech & Entrepreneurship University. As Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam reminded us, dreams are not what you see in sleep - they are what do not let you sleep. There is still so much to build."
The acknowledgement marks a significant milestone in FUEL's growing international engagement and reflects the organisation's deepening association with Cambridge Judge Business School and the wider Cambridge community.
About FUEL (Friends Union for Energising Lives)
Founded in 2007, FUEL is a Pune-based public charitable trust dedicated to career counselling, skilling and scholarships for first-generation and underserved youth. Over 19 years, FUEL has mobilised over ₹248 crore in CSR funding, trained more than 2,93,000 youth, awarded 2,907+ scholarships and reached over 12.52 lakh lives, building 90+ corporate partnerships across 18 states. FUEL is listed on the NSE Social Stock Exchange and recently established the FUEL SkillTech & Entrepreneurship University in Maharashtra.
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