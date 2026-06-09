Committed To Conservation: Henkel North America Production Sites Make Strides In Sustainability

MENAFN - 3BL) Henkel manufacturing sites are proud to produce quality adhesive and consumer brands products that have become must-haves in homes and for businesses across North America, and around the world.

More than ever, our production teams are finding innovative ways to produce these high-quality products with less impact on the environment. In recognition of World Environment Day, we are proud to highlight a few of many sustainability success stories from Henkel's front lines.

Enoree, South Carolina

Targeting the steam system's heavy usage of energy and water, in October 2025 the team at Enoree installed energy-efficient upgrades to the boiler and steam traps, reducing natural gas and water consumption and contributing to the site's water circularity goals. These upgrades are part of a three-phase plan to add efficiency measures throughout the steam system, which will ultimately save more than 8,000 MWh of electricity, 7,300 cubic meters of water and 1,400 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

Warren, Michigan

Thirsty for water savings, the team in Warren developed a 3D printed spacer for use as the membrane in the site's reverse osmosis (RO) water purification system, which feeds the deionization (DI) water system. Since installation of this RO element in October 2025, the site has seen improved DI water flow, reduced system pressure, and increases in overall water efficiency to the tune of 8,000+ cubic meters per year.

Mentor, Ohio

With production increasingly focused on silane modified polymer (SMP) adhesive products, the team in Mentor sought a cure for material waste. In the manufacturing process, once SMP material is exposed to moisture in the atmosphere, the material cures and cannot be re-worked. In the past, this led to large volumes of high-value material going to waste. In November 2025, the site installed an additional buffer press to reclaim previously scrapped material and slowly feed it back into the system. As a result, the site is now producing 272 fewer tons of waste every year and saving significantly in raw materials and disposal costs.

Brandon, South Dakota

When our Brandon facility doubled its size to better serve the evolving needs of the electric vehicle (EV) and electronics industries, sustainability became part of the blueprint. As a result, this flagship facility became the first in Henkel's North American Adhesive Technologies business to achieve a LEED® (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification, the most widely recognized green building rating system. The Brandon plant's LEED Silver status reflects enhanced performance in sustainability, energy efficiency, water conservation, indoor environmental quality, and waste management.

St. Louis, Missouri

At our consumer brands St. Louis facility, which produces ingredients used in laundry detergents, the wastewater pretreatment process is particularly challenging due to the onsite sulfonation chemical manufacturing process. The plant's commitment to environmental responsibility and outstanding efforts to protect public water quality through effective wastewater pretreatment earned Henkel the prestigious 2025 Gold Award from the Missouri Water Environment Association (MWEA).

Bowling Green, Kentucky

The 2025 launch of concentrated laundry detergent formulas and smaller, more sustainable bottles recently earned Henkel the American Cleaning Institute's 2026 Sustainability Spotlight Award. At the Bowling Green consumer brands facility, concentrated formulas were introduced across the all® free clear, Persil® and Snuggle® brands. This effort helped reduce water usage by 9 million gallons of water a year, while redesigned packaging reduced net plastic use by 5% and increased shipping efficiency, resulting in fewer trucks on the road.

These sustainability success stories are just a few ways Henkel employees are leveraging technology and outside-the-box thinking to make manufacturing processes more sustainable.