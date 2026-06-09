INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Calix, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines CALX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Calix, Inc. (“Calix” or the“Company”) (NYSE: CALX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Calix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until July 27, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Calix securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On April 21, 2026, after the market closed, Calix reported results for the first quarter of 2026 earnings, including that“[n]on-GAAP gross margin was 57.2%, a decrease of 80 basis points sequentially.” Further, the Company reported gross margin guidance for the second quarter of 2026 is“55.8% (at the midpoint) is down 140 basis points from the previous quarter. This decline is primarily due the increase in memory component costs.” In an accompanying earnings call on the same day, Calix's Chief Financial Officer, Cory Sindelar, said that“advanced purchasing had allowed us to avoid higher memory component costs during the first quarter. However, that advanced supply has run its course, and we now face market prices.” Sindelar further revealed that,“reflecting the effects of higher memory component costs,”“[f]or the year, we expect our non-GAAP gross margin to decline between 50 and 150 basis points.”

On this news, Calix's stock price fell $6.93 per share, or 13.98%, to close at $42.65 per share on April 22, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980