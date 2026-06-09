DP World Expands Mexico Logistics Capabilities To Support Nearshoring Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IATA certification in Mexico City strengthens DP World's integrated air freight offering and supports growing North American trade flows

MEXICO CITY, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World is expanding its integrated logistics capabilities in Mexico as nearshoring, manufacturing growth and increasing cross-border trade continue to reshape North American supply chains. The company has received International Air Transport Association (IATA) certification for its freight forwarding operations in Mexico City, enabling direct air freight services and strengthening its ability to support evolving customer demand across the region.

The certification enables DP World's Mexico City operation to sell air freight directly, issue air waybills as an accredited agent, work directly with airlines without intermediaries, and access IATA Cargo Accounts Settlement Systems (CASS), improving operational efficiency and commercial flexibility for customers. The enhanced capability supports faster response times, improved cargo access, greater pricing flexibility, and more reliable service delivery.

The milestone also reflects the growing nearshoring trend, as companies continue to strengthen manufacturing and supply chain integration between the United States and Mexico. As cross-border trade volumes increase, border congestion remains one of the region's biggest operational challenges. According to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Laredo handled 38.8% of all inbound trucks from Mexico in 2025, underscoring the concentration of freight flows and the growing need for integrated logistics solutions that combine air freight, warehousing, and inland transportation capabilities.

Within this context, DP World continues its expansion in Mexico, where the company is growing its end-to-end logistics platform to help address growing cross-border complexity, reduce bottlenecks, and improve supply chain efficiency amid rising nearshoring demand across the region.

DP World has established a growing presence across Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Querétaro and Ciudad Juárez, with five freight forwarding offices and four warehouse facilities totaling more than 600,000 square feet (55,742 square meters). The company's operations in the country support nearly 800 employees.

The recent opening of DP World's multi-customer warehouse in Querétaro -a key industrial and manufacturing hub- further expanded the company's contract logistics capabilities and reinforced its position in one of Mexico's fastest-growing logistics and production corridors.

Terry Donohoe, CEO of DP World in Mexico, said:“Mexico is a critical gateway for trade, and the IATA certification in Mexico City strengthens our ability to support customers with faster, more connected and compliant air freight solutions. It also reflects the strength of our local team and our continued investment in a logistics platform designed to support the evolving needs of our customers and modern supply chains, while connecting them to our global network”.

DP World now operates 17 IATA-certified freight forwarding locations across 10 countries in the Americas, including operations in:



United States: Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York (JFK) and Newark (CN)

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Mexico: Mexico City

Panama: Panama City

Colombia: Bogota

Brazil: Santos

Chile: Santiago

Dominican Republic: Santo Domingo

Ecuador: Guayaquil Peru: Lima

In Mexico, DP World is also pursuing IATA certification in Monterrey and Guadalajara as part of its broader strategy to further strengthen its air freight network and integrated logistics offering across the country.

Together, the Mexico City IATA certification and DP World's continued investments in freight forwarding, warehousing, and inland logistics reinforce the company's role in supporting nearshoring and enabling more efficient, connected trade flows across North America.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: ...

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what's possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

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